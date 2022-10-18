ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers

Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now. But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
SILVERDALE, WA
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
wallstreetpit.com

Another Big Shock to the Housing Market

The chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) says that if mortgage rates break above the 7% level, they could potentially jump to 8.5%. According to Bloomberg, the possibility of another 1.5 percentage points jump is based on a technical analysis by NAR’s Lawrence Yun, who studied key levels of resistance that borrowing costs will test after Thursday’s news about inflation hitting a 40-year high.
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Money

Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate

More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That's according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...

