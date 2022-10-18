Read full article on original website
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers
Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now. But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.
5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year
It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
"Gentrification Is Real": This Woman Says Neighbors Offered Her $800K For Her Grandfather's Multi-Million-Dollar Home
Keisha Credit inherited her grandfather's home in a multi-million-dollar neighborhood. However, shortly after his passing, she started receiving offers as low as $800,000. "That’s good money, but absolutely not. It's disrespectful and assumes I don’t know the value of my home," she said.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Another Big Shock to the Housing Market
The chief economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) says that if mortgage rates break above the 7% level, they could potentially jump to 8.5%. According to Bloomberg, the possibility of another 1.5 percentage points jump is based on a technical analysis by NAR’s Lawrence Yun, who studied key levels of resistance that borrowing costs will test after Thursday’s news about inflation hitting a 40-year high.
Updated: Odds of falling home prices in your local housing market, as told by one interactive map
These 335 housing markets are at "high" or "very high" risk of falling home prices.
What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?
How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Mortgage crisis: First-time buyer claims lenders revised her rate ‘from 4.5% to 10.5%’
A first-time buyer left the BBC Question Time audience gasping in shock as she claimed her initial mortgage offer of 4.5 per cent interest was withdrawn and replaced with a 10.5 per cent deal following last week’s mini-budget. Rabia told the panel in Manchester that she would be unable...
The American City Where Home Prices Are Plunging
The city where a retreat in the residential real estate market is most evident is in Texas.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
