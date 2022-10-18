Read full article on original website
Three candidates running for Arkansas’ U.S. House District 3
Three people are running to be the next U.S. House Representative for Arkansas' District 3 in the November midterm election.
Issue 3 seeks to add protections for religious liberty in Arkansas
Issue 3 will be on the ballot for Arkansans to vote on in November. Issue 3 was brought to the ballot by the state legislature. It calls for an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, adding extra constitutional protections to religious liberty. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas said...
Arkansas attorney general debate between Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin
The two candidates competing to become Arkansas' attorney general debated the issues in Conway. Watch the entire debate in the video player above. Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able...
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
Arkansas Secretary of State debate between Anna Beth Gorman and John Thurston
CONWAY, Ark. — The two candidates vying to become Arkansas' secretary of state debated the issues in Conway. 40/29's Brandon Evans was among the panelists asking questions. Anna Beth Gorman (D) and John Thurston (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. Election Participation. Anna Beth...
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor debate between Frank Gilbert, Kelly Krout and Leslie Rutledge
CONWAY, Ark. — The three candidates competing to become Arkansas' lieutenant governor debated the issues in Conway. 40/29's Brandon Evans was among the panelists asking questions. Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), and Leslie Rutledge (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. Qualifications For Office.
Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate
The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
Supporters claim Arkansas Issue 3 protects religious freedom; opponents warn it could ‘weaponize’ faith
A ballot measure looking to codify religious freedom into the Arkansas constitution saw support at the state capitol Tuesday, even as opponents say the bill is unnecessary.
Teen: Arkansas trans care law could force him to uproot life
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Testifying at the nation's first trial over a state ban on gender affirming care for children, 17-year-old Dylan Brandt said Wednesday that his life has been transformed by the hormone therapy he's receiving and banning the treatment in Arkansas could force his family to leave.
From religion to marijuana, Arkansans to vote on 4 constitutional amendments this November
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — From religion to recreational marijuana, Arkansas voters will be faced with four constitutional amendments this November when they head to the polls. Three issues were referred to the ballot by the Arkansas General Assembly while Issue 4 is a citizen-led initiative. Before you head to...
Issue 3 aims to solidify religious freedom in Arkansas constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Constitution states that there can't be a preferred religion and that the government can't keep people from worshiping how they want. Though sometimes, it's not cut-and-dried, such as when a government agency says people can't go to a church because of a virus.
Gov. Hutchinson among 18 other governors opposing proposed Project Labor Agreement mandate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, along with 18 other governors, have submitted a letter in opposition to a proposed federal rule giving a preference to union construction contracts, our content partner Region 8 News reported. President Biden signed an executive order earlier this year requiring Project...
Sanders Unveils Arkansas LEARNS
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Sarah Huckabee Sanders today released her education plan—Arkansas LEARNS—that details what she would do as governor to better educate our kids, empower our parents, and create a more prosperous future for our state, making Arkansas one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors opposing Biden administration union contract rule
A proposed federal rule to require collective bargaining in federal construction projects is facing opposition from many state leaders including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Decatur residents to vote on potential sales tax increase
DECATUR, Ark. — As the city of Decatur, Arkansas, continues to grow, so does the need for more city funds. "We find ourselves as growth continues to grow that we just need more operating funds," Decatur Mayor Bob Tharpe said. Decatur residents will be voting on a potential 1%...
Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For Arkansans who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, you’re in luck, as early voting for the Natural State begins soon. The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Early voting will take...
Lauren Mallett-Hays On The Record
FARMINGTON, Ark. — Lauren Mallett-Hays is running for U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd district. She discussed her positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record.Watch the interview in the video player above.
