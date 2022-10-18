ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Issue 3 seeks to add protections for religious liberty in Arkansas

Issue 3 will be on the ballot for Arkansans to vote on in November. Issue 3 was brought to the ballot by the state legislature. It calls for an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, adding extra constitutional protections to religious liberty. Dr. Janine Parry with the University of Arkansas said...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas attorney general debate between Jesse Gibson and Tim Griffin

The two candidates competing to become Arkansas' attorney general debated the issues in Conway. Watch the entire debate in the video player above. Jesse Gibson (D) and Tim Griffin (R) will appear on the ballot. Arkansas PBS hosted the debate. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate

The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Sanders Unveils Arkansas LEARNS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Sarah Huckabee Sanders today released her education plan—Arkansas LEARNS—that details what she would do as governor to better educate our kids, empower our parents, and create a more prosperous future for our state, making Arkansas one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Decatur residents to vote on potential sales tax increase

DECATUR, Ark. — As the city of Decatur, Arkansas, continues to grow, so does the need for more city funds. "We find ourselves as growth continues to grow that we just need more operating funds," Decatur Mayor Bob Tharpe said. Decatur residents will be voting on a potential 1%...
DECATUR, AR
KHBS

Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

What you need to know about early voting in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – For Arkansans who won’t be able to make it to the polls in November, you’re in luck, as early voting for the Natural State begins soon. The early voting period for the state will begin Monday, Oct. 24. Early voting will take...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Lauren Mallett-Hays On The Record

FARMINGTON, Ark. — Lauren Mallett-Hays is running for U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd district. She discussed her positions on the issues with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record.Watch the interview in the video player above.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy