ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valier, MT

Comments / 0

Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Glacier County District Court actions

The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. City/State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Marnessa Ann Ingraham, Defendant. Status Hearing. Set new trial date for Dec. 9. Status Hearing Nov. 16. State of...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Fall dinner, raffle returns to Cut Bank church

Following a two-year hiatus, St. Margaret Church will host its annual Fall Dinner and Raffle again this year. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and is hosted by the St. Margaret Parish Council of Catholic Women. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will...
CUT BANK, MT
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Photo: Cut Bank welcomes new police officer

Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz, left, and Mayor Kim Winchell, right, swore in the city’s newest police officer last week, when Cut Bank native Devris Fey joined the force. Fey is the fourth officer to be sworn in since the beginning of summer, and Chief Schultz now has a full staff of nine officers.
CUT BANK, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy