Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. City/State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Marnessa Ann Ingraham, Defendant. Status Hearing. Set new trial date for Dec. 9. Status Hearing Nov. 16. State of...
Fall dinner, raffle returns to Cut Bank church
Following a two-year hiatus, St. Margaret Church will host its annual Fall Dinner and Raffle again this year. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and is hosted by the St. Margaret Parish Council of Catholic Women. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will...
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 13-year-old last seen getting ready for school
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a 13-year-old who never arrived at school Wednesday. Leon Meineke JR, also known as Bubba or Bub, was last seen at 6:30 am Wednesday getting ready for school, but Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Leon never arrived.
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
Photo: Cut Bank welcomes new police officer
Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz, left, and Mayor Kim Winchell, right, swore in the city’s newest police officer last week, when Cut Bank native Devris Fey joined the force. Fey is the fourth officer to be sworn in since the beginning of summer, and Chief Schultz now has a full staff of nine officers.
