Three-star LB Montele Johnson talks Purdue interest and upcoming visit
West Bloomfield (Mich) linebacker Montele Johnson is one of just two linebacker prospects in the 2024 class that holds an offer from Purdue and he is very interested in the Boilermakers. “My interest in Purdue is very high. My relationship with the coaching staff is very good. I talk to...
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit
Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
Badgers Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
Wisconsin football is losing one of its players to the transfer portal. Markus Allen announced yesterday he’s looking to move on from the Badgers as he has three years left of NCAA eligibility. The decision comes after the team dropped to 3-and-4 following a weekend defeat to Michigan State.
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Football: Jim Leonhard’s path to head coach, possible future as full-time coach
After seven consecutive seasons with head coach Paul Chryst manning the University of Wisconsin’s football team, athletic director Chris McIntosh announced a changing of the guard. Oct. 2, former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was elevated to interim head coach, making him the 31st head coach in program history. Here’s...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Local Weather History: The Coldest October Night On Record & An Unusually Heavy Snowfall for the Season
Two historic snowfalls 120 years apart..... They both had quite similar totals & both continue to go down as the biggest October snowfalls in the viewing area at least since 1850. In comparing them & reconstructing them, we gain understanding as meteorologists as to the special conditions & pattern set-up...
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’
MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
Phrases and words show up on Purdue's Arch overnight calling for Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock to resign, video four
Dean of Students and Associate Vice Provost Katie Sermersheim and Vice President Alysa Rollock were found to have had malicious intent when they suspended Nancy Roe after she reported being sexually assaulted.
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," Heffernan said.
Costco eyes potential Noblesville location
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque
The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
