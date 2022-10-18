ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

Notre Dame offers Wisconsin commit

Taking an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Wisconsin offensive tackle commit Christopher Terek (Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West) has picked up an offer from the Irish, he tells Badger247. Terek committed to UW in June over Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Duke, Missouri, Vanderbilt, and others....
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Badgers Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Wisconsin football is losing one of its players to the transfer portal. Markus Allen announced yesterday he’s looking to move on from the Badgers as he has three years left of NCAA eligibility. The decision comes after the team dropped to 3-and-4 following a weekend defeat to Michigan State.
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Football: Jim Leonhard’s path to head coach, possible future as full-time coach

After seven consecutive seasons with head coach Paul Chryst manning the University of Wisconsin’s football team, athletic director Chris McIntosh announced a changing of the guard. Oct. 2, former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was elevated to interim head coach, making him the 31st head coach in program history. Here’s...
MADISON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
empowerwisconsin.org

Madison hiring disgraced Tate was ‘virtue-signaling at its worst’

MADISON — Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton says Madison’s. hiring of fired Wisconsin Patrol Commission chairman John Tate II was “virtue- signaling at its absolute worst,” and a threat to public safety. Tate, who also serves as Racine’s City Council president, backed out of the...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Costco eyes potential Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A liquor license granted by the Hamilton County Alcoholic Beverage Commission reveals that wholesale retailer Costco is making strides toward opening a new location in Noblesville. According to the application license, the Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corporation wants to build its new store on the southwest corner of E. 148th Street and N. […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque

The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
CARMEL, IN
247Sports

247Sports

