Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
KBTX.com
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
KBTX.com
No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will seek to close out its fall schedule on a high note against a strong field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course. Representing the Aggies at the...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
KBTX.com
Aggies come up short against Arkanasas in five set dual
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M volleyball drops a grueling five set match on the road at Arkansas Wednesday night. Taylor Head lead the Hogs with 23 kills. Arkansas won the first two sets, but Texas A&M rallies. Winning the third and fourth sets. This game would go five sets, but...
KBTX.com
2022 Texas Miata Roundup kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated chasing playoff berth Friday versus East View
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers (6-1, 4-0) stayed perfect in district competition following a 39-15 win over Leander on the road last week. Friday night A&M Consolidated returns to the friendly confines of Tiger Field to host Georgetown East View. The Patriots (0-7,...
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Kansas State at TCU: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium (46,000) Tim Brando (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tillman (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES. 1) Coming off its lone bye week...
KBTX.com
Rollins falls in ITA Texas Regional Final
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament. Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.
KBTX.com
Aggies continue to impress at the Fort Worth Tennis Classic
FORT WORTH, Texas – Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned victories, advancing at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic on Tuesday at the Freidman Tennis Center. Stoiana moves on in the main draw of the singles bracket, while Branstine secured wins in both the doubles and singles brackets.
KBTX.com
Aggie soccer travels to Columbia to face #21 South Carolina
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies looks to remain undefeated in October when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks for Thursday’s 6 p.m. match at Stone Stadium. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his first attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.
KBTX.com
College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1). The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.
KBTX.com
Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday. The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs. Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs. Rudder got...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Heads to Arkansas for Mid-Week Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road following its bye week with a Wednesday matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. First serve of the matchup between the Aggies (10-8, 2-5 SEC) and the Razorbacks (13-5, 4-4 SEC) is set for 7 p.m. fans can catch the action live on SEC Network, or follow along with live-stats.
KBTX.com
Bryan needs a win to stay in playoff hunt
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 6-A the Bryan Vikings are looking to bounce back after a 38-13 home loss against Pflugerville Weiss. Bryan is on the road at Midway this week who has a 2-6 record. The Vikings have been going through a quarterback rotation while Malcom Gooden works...
KBTX.com
Rudder still seeking first district win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first district win. They’re coming off a 51-3 loss against 6th ranked Lake Creek. Rudder dropped to 2-5 on the season, but their previous two district games were close. Those games included an overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated and a two score loss to Huntsville.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Burton and Runge is back on
BURTON, Texas (KBTX) - Burton (7-0, 4-0 in district) and Runge (1-6, 0-3 in district) will now play on Friday night at Bluejay Stadium in Snook after some further discussions. Tuesday various media outlets were reporting that Runge had cancelled the game, but Burton head coach Jason Hodde told KBTX Sports Wednesday afternoon that “Runge Athletic Director Max Wright reached out to me today and said they are going to finish out their season and will be in Snook on Friday night to play us.”
Comments / 0