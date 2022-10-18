BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies looks to remain undefeated in October when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks for Thursday’s 6 p.m. match at Stone Stadium. Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri makes his first attempt at landing his 500th career victory. With his next win, Guerrieri becomes the fifth NCAA Division I women’s soccer head coach to reach the milestone. He would become the 10th NCAA women’s soccer head coach in any of the three divisions to reach the 500-win plateau. Among active NCAA Division I head coaches, only North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance and Santa Clara’s Jerry Smith have more victories than Guerrieri.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO