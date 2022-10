Saturday’s contest between LSU and No. 7-ranked Ole Miss could have implications in the race for the SEC West, and it’s getting some recognition from the SEC Network. The Week 8 duel — which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT as the SEC game of the week on CBS — will host the weekly SEC Nation pregame show, hosted by Laura Rutledge and featuring Mary Smith, Ryan McGee, Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO