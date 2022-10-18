VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Saturday night. Dahlin also set a Sabres record as the first defenseman with a five-game goal streak. Victor Oloffson […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO