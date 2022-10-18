Read full article on original website
Related
Rasmus Dahlin scores again to extend NHL record, Sabres win 3rd straight on the road
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Saturday night. Dahlin also set a Sabres record as the first defenseman with a five-game goal streak. Victor Oloffson […]
Searching for consistency, Wolves hit road to face Thunder
It was never going to be all sunshine and roses for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Integrating 7-footer Rudy Gobert into a
Jokic, Murray lead tired Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
Nikola Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 16 points in his first game at Ball Arena in more than 18 months as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-117
Comments / 0