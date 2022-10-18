The Board of Trustees for the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County declined to halt a federal lawsuit Tuesday that many fear would diminish the civil rights of patients in public facilities, specifically for those using Medicaid in government-owned, long-term care facilities. Over two dozen activists and lawmakers pushed the board to drop the […] The post HHC Board ignores protesters, takes no action on Medicaid case appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO