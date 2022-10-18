ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SpaceNews.com

Partnerships seen as key for LEO operators to enter Asia

SEOUL, South Korea — While Starlink is ramping up efforts to expand its foothold in Asia, satellite operators there remain undeterred as they expect the U.S. broadband service would end up seeking their help for business. Senior executives of Asian satellite operators at the APSCC 2022 Satellite Conference and...
SpaceNews.com

UK defense committee calls for thorough Eutelsat/OneWeb review

TAMPA, Fla. — Eutelsat and OneWeb’s planned merger requires the “strictest possible scrutiny,” a cross-party group of British government officials said in a report warning the U.K has become a “third-rank” power in space post-Brexit. Combining U.K.-based OneWeb with France’s Eutelsat poses “serious questions...
The Associated Press

Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005882/en/ (L-R) Neel Pandya, CEO - Europe & APAC at Pixis, and Dean Vocisano, Country Manager - Australia & New Zealand at Pixis (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Seclore, Tech First Gulf Partner to Grow Africa's Cybersecurity Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Seclore, the platform leader in data-centric security, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership with Tech First Gulf (TFG), an IT infrastructure and Cybersecurity Value Add Distributor, to deliver digital asset protection for Africa’s largest businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005637/en/ Seclore-TFG Partnership (Photo: AETOSWire)
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
marinelink.com

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons. A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline in 2015 belonged to NATO. Nord Stream reported on...

