Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
WTVM
2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
opelikaobserver.com
Area Football Roundup: Week 9
LEE COUNTY — Heading into last Friday, four local high school football teams remained undefeated. Following the weekend, only one remains. Friday saw Auburn, Beauregard and Loachapoka pick up their first losses of the season. Lee-Scott emerged at the top of the totem pole, defeating Valiant Cross, 42-7, to move its record to 8-0. Opelika fell further behind the 7A playoff race with a loss to Enterprise; Smiths Station and Beulah dropped games; and Glenwood locked up a playoff berth.
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika. (3) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Central third and Auburn High fourth as Thompson and Hoover take top spots in new ASWA rankings
Central-Phenix City only moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings after toppling top-ranked Auburn High last Friday night. Thompson is back at No. 1. The defending state champions lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, clearing the way for AHS to take the top spot with its 7-0 start, but Thompson has since won seven straight games against in-state opponents.
Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say
ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Zoe’s Delite
Don’t you love going to eateries in your community, which have been family-owned and operated for years? About a year ago, I wrote about Buck’s Dairy Quick, just such a place in my hometown of Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). I grew up loving Buck’s chicken snacks, cheeseburger baskets and chocolate nut sundaes.
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
tallasseetribune.com
More businesses opening in downtown Tallassee
Life is coming to downtown Tallassee. More storefronts are opening back up. And it’s all happening just as city leaders are trying to resurface streets and replace sidewalks — project a few years in the making. It’s all attractive to Michelle and David Peppers with their business Peppers...
Alabama couple killed in shooting, investigation underway
A Macon County couple is dead after a shooting inside their Hurtsboro home, the gunfire allegedly injured two others inside the home.
WSFA
Man killed in overnight crash on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after an overnight vehicle crash. According to Montgomery police, authorities responded to Interstate 85 south near Eastern Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a single-vehicle wreck. There, officers located a 2000 Dodge Dakota. Police said the driver, 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW OPENING: Botanic is the newest community destination in Opelika
A plant nursery, garden shop, dining experience, artisan market, coffee shop and community space—this is Botanic, one of the newest openings in Opelika. Botanic is Opelika’s newest destination for any occasion—whether you want to spruce up your home landscape, browse local artisan goods, enjoy live music or treat yourself.
Green auto supplier announces $10 million Auburn project, to hire 90
An automotive supplier making carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid vehicles is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South. Korea Fuel Tech America is planning to renovate an existing building in the park, pumping more than $10 million into the project and hiring 90, according to the City of Auburn.
Confusion, rumors surround Bryan Harsin's future with Auburn
Harsin's survival has apparently confused some across social media.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn commit Neal competes for spot on U.S. national team at worlds
Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal competes this weekend starting Friday for a spot on the U.S. national team at this year’s World Gymnastics Championships. Neal is one of 10 finalists vying for spots on the five-athlete roster, with competition starting at 6 p.m. Central Friday at the worlds team camp in Katy, Texas. The competition portions of the camp will be streamed live on FlipNow.tv.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kim Reeder: LCHS to host No More Wasted Lives event
Lee County Humane Society is excited to announce our first ever No More Wasted Lives event. This event will be held Dec. 4, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at the beautiful Auburn Oaks Farm. This event will have live music (TBA), food provided by local vendors and Walters Gas & Grill, a silent auction, raffle, and some of our adoptable furry friends!
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn picked for fourth-place finish in SEC preseason poll
After winning the conference title a season ago, the road ahead appears somewhat tougher for Auburn men’s basketball this season. The Tigers were picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference by media ahead of this year’s SEC Media Days. Ahead of Auburn is Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee, with the Wildcats predicted to win the league.
WTVM
Woman dies one week after car accident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman left intensive care after an accident over a week ago has died. The accident happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Shepherd Drive around 7:35 p.m. while 64-year-old Jennifer Durham was dropping a friend off in Phenix City when she was hit by a Dodge Ram truck.
Opelika-Auburn News
Kentucky favored to win 50th SEC regular-season crown; Auburn fourth, Bama fifth in poll
BIRMINGHAM — Kentucky is the favorite to win its 50th Southeastern Conference regular-season championship. The Wildcats, who open the season ranked fourth, were followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama in voting by a panel of SEC and national media members. The results, without vote totals, were released Wednesday at the league’s media day.
