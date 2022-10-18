Read full article on original website
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections)">their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public...
Trial testimony ends for 3 tied to Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Prosecutors and defense lawyers rested their case Friday in the trial of three men charged with assisting the 2020 https://apnews.com/article/elections-presidential-michigan-gretchen-whitmer-grand-rapids-9ad8f100d32e7d5883b1be9d6c4cb8d5">plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. An undercover FBI agent, Mark Schweers, told jurors that leader Adam Fox talked favorably about the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group whose members included...
Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois Endorse Kris Tharp for State Senate
WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56), a police officer of 25 years, announced his endorsement from Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois (AFFI). “Since his term began as Senator, Kris Tharp has demonstrated his ability to better the working conditions for hard-working people throughout...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan,...
Colorado supermarket killings suspect can't go to trial yet
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man https://apnews.com/article/shootings-colorado-74ad3bbbe6dea7e9122b946e22b1cef3">charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a judge https://apnews.com/article/colorado-boulder-3e9a7f842870d31b556d1019d9b8abca">first...
Road Work Announced On Interstate 270 To Start Oct. 21
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today a lane closure on westbound Interstate 270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, weather permitting. One lane will remain open through the weekend. The closure is for bridge deck repairs. Article continues...
Powerball Jackpot For Saturday's Draw Is $580 Million
CHICAGO – If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to get your hands on a Powerball ticket. That’s because the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is now a whopping $580 million. So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been won a total of five times,...
Tigers Fall In Regular Season Finale Against CBC – Look Forward To Postseason Run
ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville High School football team (6-3) headed across the river in their final regular season game to take on Christian Brothers College (CBC) High School. The Cadets won by a score of 44-17 and finished the regular season with an 8-1 record. The two teams...
