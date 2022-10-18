Read full article on original website
Related
Web3: The Internet of the Free
Web 3 is the next generation of the internet which will be built on top of decentralized consensus protocols such as Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake. The goal of this new ecosystem is to create a more efficient, secure, and fair platform for transactions between users or organizations. Web3 Vs Web2 Vs...
Web 3.0, Its Adoption, Perspectives, and Obstacles
Web 3.0 will come to stay and will impact a good number of industries, including finance, fashion, legal, IoT, and other fields. The scale of changes is to be assessed. However, its adoption isn’t going to be smooth and fast with such major obstacles as the technology cost, scalability, user experience, and accessibility.
Blockchain and Giving: The Ideal Technology to Power Social Causes
A recent study revealed that throughout 2021 alone, a total of $484.85 billion was donated to US charities by individual philanthropists, foundations, and corporations. By utilizing blockchain-enabled technologies, nonprofits can access newer, more advanced financial models that can help usher in positive changes on a global scale. This is because they enable the creation of shared systems capable of recording data in a decentralized and transparent manner. Each validated transaction is permanently recorded on the blockchain such that it cannot be deleted, even by the purveyors of the system.
Building A Blockchain Social Media Module Using Substrate - WEB3 101
Note - this is part of a wider microcourse that I released. However, I have condensed it as much as I can for the purposes of this special Hackernoon release. I cut out some detail - if you wish to read it, be sure to follow my Twitter and dm me!
The Noonification: How to Create World Leading Databases (10/13/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Gensler Gets Crypto but He Might not Agree with...
Decentralized Digital Identity: Is it the Future of the Web?
I recently came across the concept of Decentralized Digital Identity and read a few articles online which were too technical. So, I’m writing this blog that is easy to read with minimal effort. So sit back, relax, and keep reading. Our internet identity is broken. Don’t worry. We can...
Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs
Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDCs for short, are “the future of money.”. This controversial claim comes from World Economic Forum, the global lobbyist organization behind the. Great Reset. What do these claims have in common?. Both organizations could use CBDCs to gain more control and violate human rights. Let...
5 IoT Blockchain Projects That You Should Look Out for in 2022
When it comes to blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), we are seeing a substantial amount of companies making cutting-edge projects. With the addition of 5G around the world, it is becoming a global industry that many could not participate in before. With so much buzz around web3...
2022 Noonies Nominee Veronika Vasileva on Programming, Python, and More
I’m Veronika Vasileva and I’m the Data Engineer @Datrics. I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed anything I've written this year, please take some time to vote for me. HACKERNOON CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- DATA: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-data. HACKERNOON CONTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR- API: https://www.noonies.tech/2022/programming/2022-hackernoon-contributor-of-the-year-api.
The Noonification: Contagion (10/7/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet. By @barthillerich [...
The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem
The number of investors in the crypto market over the past year. While the ecosystem is slowly recuperating from the recent market crash and the current global. is valued at slightly over $1 trillion, it’s clear the industry is only in its infancy and constantly evolving. Crypto projects attracting...
How Blockchain Messaging SDKs Can Enable The Web3 Vision
Web1.0 was characterized by siloed information and slow, complicated communication between different platforms. Web2.0 changed that by introducing a one-to-many communication model, which allowed users to communicate with each other indirectly through intermediaries such as social media platforms. While this enabled tremendous amounts of information to be exchanged quickly and...
Trends to Watch Amid the Rise of the SocialFi Era
SocialFi, the fusion of social media and Web3 is here to exist besides GameFi and DeFi. It has attracted more than 400 projects with almost 5 million active users. Thinking about decentralized social applications might sound bizarre at first, but when you learn about their implications and user benefits, there are higher possibilities of you getting excited about their existence.
Digital Sneakers, Tattoos and Houses: How Will We Live in Web 3.0?
Science fiction authors gave life to books that became prophetic in the world of technology and business. Today, technology has made it possible for Web 3.0 to fall into this category, combining technological advancement with bold dreams. Two decades ago, few people could seriously think about the existence of a...
Is Discord A Good Place For Crypto Advertising?
Sometimes ago, Discord used to be only popular among gamers. It is now a good place for many crypto advocates and enthusiasts to hang out online, and the number of blockchain projects adopting it continues to grow rapidly. This is not surprising since discord has fantastic features that crypto projects can leverage.
Social Tokens: Creating User Centered Economies in Web3
Social tokens are invaluable for creating and marketing user-centered economies in Web3. Here is how they work and why they have great moonshot potential. This prediction has proved true. Social token popularity continues to grow rapidly, with more use cases and new designs constantly coming out. I’ll get you covered...
Distributed Ledger Technology and Blockchain When Combined With No-Code
1. Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology and Blockchain. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and blockchain are disruptive technologies that provide secure and decentralized information exchange. However, not many have yet to fully understand and fathom what blockchain is, where it will be in the next decade, and why their transactions are more secure than their predecessors. Today in this whitepaper, we will cover everything you need to know about DLT and blockchain technology, along with the underlying potential that this new wave is bringing to enterprises.
Why Blockchain Technology Is the Most Feared Enemy of a Corrupt Government
Based on my knowledge, I want to show people the reasons why a government would see something as magnificent as Blockchain and still choose to ignore it. The best part is towards the end so sit tight and enjoy!. Oshiomhole Augustine. Oshiomhole Augustine is a Blockchain Enthusiast who also offers...
The Risks in DeFi Stack
Decentralized Finance or DeFi is a form of blockchain-based finance that offers financial services without any central intermediaries. What used to be a niche ecosystem with a TVL of less than $100 Million in the year 2017 grew to over $200 Billion at the peak of the last bull run in 2022.
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
815
Followers
3K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0