1. Introduction to Distributed Ledger Technology and Blockchain. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and blockchain are disruptive technologies that provide secure and decentralized information exchange. However, not many have yet to fully understand and fathom what blockchain is, where it will be in the next decade, and why their transactions are more secure than their predecessors. Today in this whitepaper, we will cover everything you need to know about DLT and blockchain technology, along with the underlying potential that this new wave is bringing to enterprises.

9 DAYS AGO