Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Steelers set asking price in Chase Claypool trade talks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to discuss trades involving Chase Claypool, but any team looking to land the wide receiver will have to pay a steep price. According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Steelers would likely want a package similar to the one the Carolina Panthers received in the Christian McCaffrey trade. That would mean multiple second-round draft picks, as well as a third and a fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman roasts Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' reference: 'I bet he knows when a new map drops'

There's been some speculation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would prefer playing his video-game system over studying an NFL playbook. It's not completely unfounded speculation, either. There was that clause the Cardinals put in his new contract that required him to do four hours of “independent study” each week. That clause was ultimately taken out of the contract, but it pointed to the fact that the Cardinals fear Murray is more likely to play video games than study film for his upcoming opponent.
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker

Bears Fans react to trade rumor with Chiefs about Starting RB and DL

Bears fans are in their feels about saying goodbye. The Chicago Bears will have plenty of rumors surrounding them about possible trades this week. The team sits at 2-4 with a tough schedule coming. The Bears are expected to trade assets into draft picks as the trade deadline approaches. One viral trade rumor had some Bears fans at different stages of the grief cycle posting takes on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Raiders' Derek Carr: 'Not Going to Fool' QB, Says Houston Texans Coach

The Houston Texans' only win of the season thus far has come on the road, so in that instance, a trip to Las Vegas might do them some good. The last time we saw the Las Vegas Raiders they were on a collision course with their third-straight road loss of the year, and have had a bye week since to let those frustrations either dissipate or fester.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve. Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams. Watkins played out the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos receiving trade calls for WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy, the Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2020, has had a turbulent career struggling to meet high expectations. The former Alabama star hasn't made a Pro Bowl catching five touchdowns in three seasons. Denver's revolving door at the quarterback position contributed to Jeudy's struggles. He's played with six different quarterbacks...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns

A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson out; Brett Rypien gets Week 7 start for Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson has officially been ruled out of the team’s game on Sunday afternoon versus the New York Jets. It looks like the lat injury Wilson has been dealing with for much of the season has led to a new shoulder injury that is expected to sideline the nine-time Pro Bowler this weekend. NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on Saturday morning.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Browns Officially Rule Out 2 Starters Versus Ravens

The news is somewhat better regarding Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett. Clowney is listed as questionable, along with veteran backup Isaac Rochell, and Cleveland’s newest linebacker, Deion Jones. Garrett’s shoulder continues to bother him, but he left no doubt he’ll be on the field Sunday alongside Clowney.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

