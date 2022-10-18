A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.

