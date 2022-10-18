ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!

Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
OK! Magazine

Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle

Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy