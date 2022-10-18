Read full article on original website
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
Cruise guest moans about passenger at buffet - ‘can't think of anything more tacky'
Cruise ship buffets are normally the busiest of the ship's restaurants. Most passengers will have the buffet included in the price of their holiday. On Reddit, a row erupted over whether passengers should be able to take food from the buffet on day excursions. One guest asked: "Are we allowed...
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
Southwest Is Offering $29 Flights for a Limited Time!
Air travel hasn’t been super great lately, but airlines are trying to make up for it with great deals!. a lot of delays and cancelations on flights over the past several months, along with route cancelations, and more. But, we’ve also been seeing airlines offering some really awesome deals with low airfare. And right now, you could save BIG on your upcoming flights!
WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone
A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
Leaving L.A.? Brad Pitt Rents Out Luxurious Los Angeles Home Months After Purchasing $40 Million Carmel Castle
Brad Pitt might be ditching Hollywood for a more peaceful life at his luxurious mansion in central California. The Bullet Train actor has officially signed the paperwork to rent out his upscale Los Angeles property where he's lived for nearly 30 years.This comes only a few months after Pitt dropped a whopping $40 million on author D.L. James' former home in Carmel, California. The sprawling, historic castle was built out of locally acquired sandstone and granite over 100 years ago by famed architect Charles Greene. ANGELINA JOLIE HURLS $250 MILLION LAWSUIT AT BRAD PITT FOR TRYING TO 'SEIZE CONTROL' OF...
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows
It was trapped and taken alive to a farm, Florida officials said.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian
A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
I used a dating app to meet millionaires. I got to travel the world, get fancy gifts, and learn a lot from my relationships.
Amber Lucas says she's done dating losers and spongers. She's started "dating up," ditching them for successful businessmen who shower her with gifts.
This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!. One study done by Vacation Renter found...
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
