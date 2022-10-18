Read full article on original website
Julia Roberts Lights Up The Red Carpet In A Plunging Barbie Pink Dress Beside George Clooney
Julia Roberts continues to promote her upcoming film in style! The Oscar winner, 54, is the latest celeb to nail the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend as she rocked a hot pink gown to the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere this week. Roberts posed on the red carpet along with her co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 61, who looked equally sharp in a crisp, gray suit with a white dress shirt underneath.
