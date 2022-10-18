Julia Roberts continues to promote her upcoming film in style! The Oscar winner, 54, is the latest celeb to nail the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend as she rocked a hot pink gown to the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere this week. Roberts posed on the red carpet along with her co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 61, who looked equally sharp in a crisp, gray suit with a white dress shirt underneath.

3 DAYS AGO