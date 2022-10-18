Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback
The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
Former Buccaneers playmaker signs with Baltimore Ravens
The veteran still has a little juice left for the Ravens to squeeze.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Yardbarker
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet
Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Yardbarker
Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
atozsports.com
Von Miller comes clean on massive free agent signing: “He’s coming to the Bills”
The Buffalo Bills are coming off their most impressive victory of the short NFL season. While fans are still smiling from Josh Allen’s valiant comeback victory, Von Miller made an announcement Bills fans have been waiting for. Yet again, Miller made the announcement that O’Dell Beckham Jr. would be...
iheart.com
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Yardbarker
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
Yardbarker
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Yardbarker
New York Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay far off
The New York Giants received a bit of reinforcement this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, adding Leonard Williams back to the defensive line and Wan’Dale Robinson to the wide receiver corps. However, the team is still thin at the pass-catcher position, with both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay dealing with individual injuries.
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett On Pace For Career-Highs With QB Geno Smith Under Center
When the Seattle Seahawks traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, the passing game was expected to take a step back. Things couldn't have gone any less than expected, as Geno Smith is outperforming Wilson as Seattle's new signal caller, while the receivers...
Cleveland blows chance to challenge call on instant replay in Game 5
The Cleveland Guardians blew an opportunity to challenge a call during Game 5 of their ALDS with the New York Yankees. Andres Gimenez was batting with two outs in the top of the fourth inning and his team down 4-1 on Tuesday. He grounded a ball to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and there was a race to first.
