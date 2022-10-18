ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on fourth-and-short. Dallas did not convert, and turned the ball over on downs.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts as Commanders sign veteran quarterback

The Washington Commanders are suddenly in need of some help at the quarterback position after starter Carson Wentz suffered a finger injury that will keep him on the sideline for several weeks. While veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke is expected to serve as the team’s starter with Wentz sidelined, the team still needs some depth, and they’re addressing that concern by bringing in former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Jake Fromm.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost. Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live. Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:. Spears was loving it...
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Matthew Stafford Trade to 49ers? Rams QB Reveals Initial Potential Trade Destination

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2021 season, it signaled that they were all in on their Super Bowl push. Of course, that trade benefited both parties, as the Rams were able to move on from Jared Goff in favor of Stafford, while Stafford had the best supporting cast he'd had in years.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'

Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
iheart.com

NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ

About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
Yardbarker

New York Giants Injury Update: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay far off

The New York Giants received a bit of reinforcement this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, adding Leonard Williams back to the defensive line and Wan’Dale Robinson to the wide receiver corps. However, the team is still thin at the pass-catcher position, with both Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay dealing with individual injuries.

