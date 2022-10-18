ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browning, MT

montanakaimin.com

How two Missoula kids are impacting Montana’s defense

Even after a loss to Idaho on Saturday, Grizzly football is looking like a top contender in the Big Sky Conference. But this team’s title hopes are dependent on some of Missoula’s born-and-raised talent: Missoula Big Sky graduates and linebackers Levi Janacaro and Tyler Flink. The Grizzlies are...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods

MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Fall dinner, raffle returns to Cut Bank church

Following a two-year hiatus, St. Margaret Church will host its annual Fall Dinner and Raffle again this year. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and is hosted by the St. Margaret Parish Council of Catholic Women. A turkey dinner with all the fixings will...
CUT BANK, MT
NBCMontana

Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
POLSON, MT
mtpr.org

An armed student was arrested outside of a Missoula high school Thursday

Missoula police say one person is in custody after a Sentinel High School student was detained with a weapon in their possession outside the high school Tuesday. According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer learned the student was near the campus and armed with a weapon. The weapon the student carried was loaded, according to an email sent to parents by Missoula County Public Schools. Police say the student was detained and the weapon was removed without incident.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in Polson crash identified

MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
POLSON, MT
KULR8

Mother of missing 3-year-old, Arden Pepion, passes away

BROWNING, Mont. - Arbana Pepion, the mother of Arden Pepion, has passed away. Her passing was announced by Diana Burd and shared to the Arden Pepion-Holding Hope SAR Facebook which is dedicated to finding Arden, a then 3-year-old who went missing in 2021. The following is the post announcing Bana's...
BROWNING, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Mineral County Sheriff's Office finds missing man safe

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are looking for a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 26. Dale Pearce has the mental capacity of a 9 year old and requires medication for a heart condition according to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory. He is described as being a...
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

ImagineIF Library Board Declines County Offer for New Facility

The ImagineIF Library board of trustees unanimously voted at their Oct. 20 meeting to “politely decline” an offer from Flathead County for a new facility to house the Kalispell library branch, citing concerns over the cost and a need for more robust planning for future facility needs. The...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Court Battle Continues Over Whitefish Subdivision

Litigation continues over a proposed subdivision located north of KM Ranch Road. The suit, which names both the Flathead County commissioners and the Flathead County Planning Board as defendants, is over the Baker 80 subdivisions, a 16-lot, 80-acre development approved by the county commissioners in 2021. The future development was...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

