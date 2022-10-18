ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP Ledger Starts Testing Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible Sidechain

A firm called Peersyst has developed a sidechain for the XRP Ledger to allow developers to bring Ethereum smart contracts to it while lowering the entry barriers for developers wanting to create new applications on the network. According to an announcement, Peersyst’s new sidechain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual...
CoinTelegraph

Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger

Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
u.today

Algorand Now on Cardano, Says Charles Hoskinson, As Layer 2 Solution Launches

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

‘Performing as expected’ — Aptos Labs defends day 1 criticism

After four years of development and millions in funding, the layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) finally launched its mainnet on Oct. 17, albeit to somewhat mixed reception. The proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has seen millions invested in it from venture capital firms and has previously claimed the ability to process 160,000 transactions per second (TPS).
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com

Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival

New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
CoinTelegraph

Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds

The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum launches testnet for Shanghai upgrade: Here’s what is next

Staked Ether (sETH) withdrawal and lower gas fees are some of the developments expected with the next critical improvements for the Ethereum network, the Shanghai upgrade. The testnet version, dubbed Shandong, is now live. Developers can now begin working on the implementations. a process expected to continue until September 2023.
CoinTelegraph

Ripple’s $250M fund backs Web3 projects focused on ‘entertainment and media’

In September 2021, enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple launched the Ripple Creator Fund, a $250 million initiative committed to providing creators with the financial, creative and technical support needed to create nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. On Oct. 18, Ripple disclosed the...
CoinTelegraph

Nubank to launch loyalty tokens on the Polygon blockchain

Nubank, a fintech bank in Brazil, announced the creation of the Nucoin token on the Polygon blockchain on Oct. 19, paving the way for a rewards program for its 70 million clients across Latin America. The company said that the token will be available in the first half of 2023,...
CoinTelegraph

MetaversusWorld and Ready Player Me ink deal for integration

A new partnership has been inked between MetaversusWorld, a Web3 hyper-realistic and interactive, persistent virtual multiverse, and Ready Player Me, an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity. This partnership marks the beginning of Ready Player Me avatar integration on the MetaversusWorld platform after six months of internal testing.
cryptonewsz.com

Ava Labs launches Core Web & uplifts Web3 user experience

Ava Labs takes the opportunity of launching its Core Web. However, this is a collective controlling center, which will enable all users to be in a position to connect and properly utilize the numerous facilities that Web3 provides over every segment of the Avalanche network. It will also be made possible overall Avalanche Subnets, and Ethereum included.
CoinTelegraph

Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version

Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
CoinTelegraph

‘The social benefits are huge’: Web3 gaming to shift digital ownership

There is no substitute for experience. Even when an experience can feel regrettable, like getting your brother’s Runescape account banned. Robbie Ferguson grew up as an avid gamer, accumulating thousands of hours playing his favorite games. One fateful day, he logged into Runescape and set in motion a series of events that would forever change his view on digital ownership and the world of Web3 gaming:
todaynftnews.com

ShapeShift launches open source mobile application, announces migrating legacy users

ShapeShift application is transforming into an effortless way to engage with all aspects of the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, the new mobile application supports WalletConnect and ShapeShift Native wallet. Other wallets like Portis and MetaMask will be supported after the launch. ShapeShift DAO has announced native web users’ migration to a...
CoinTelegraph

Aptos Foundation airdrops 20M tokens to its early testnet users

Layer-1 blockchain company Aptos Foundation announced on Oct 18 that it had rewarded its early network participants with free APT tokens. The foundation shared that it had allocated an estimated 20 million APT tokens, representing 2% of its initial total supply of 1 billion APT, to about 110,235 eligible participants. The airdropped tokens had an estimated value of about $200–$260 million USD based on the token's market price at the time the drop took place.
CoinTelegraph

Shopify partners with Novel to deliver accessible Web3 for merchants

Major global e-commerce platform Shopify announced a partnership with Novel, a no-code Web3 commerce platform, to make Web3 technologies accessible and approachable for all merchants. As part of the partnership, Novel launched an app on the Shopify App Store, which equips existing merchants on Shopify with tools to experience Web3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy