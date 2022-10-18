Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Ledger Starts Testing Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible Sidechain
A firm called Peersyst has developed a sidechain for the XRP Ledger to allow developers to bring Ethereum smart contracts to it while lowering the entry barriers for developers wanting to create new applications on the network. According to an announcement, Peersyst’s new sidechain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger
Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
u.today
Algorand Now on Cardano, Says Charles Hoskinson, As Layer 2 Solution Launches
CoinTelegraph
‘Performing as expected’ — Aptos Labs defends day 1 criticism
After four years of development and millions in funding, the layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) finally launched its mainnet on Oct. 17, albeit to somewhat mixed reception. The proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has seen millions invested in it from venture capital firms and has previously claimed the ability to process 160,000 transactions per second (TPS).
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum launches testnet for Shanghai upgrade: Here’s what is next
Staked Ether (sETH) withdrawal and lower gas fees are some of the developments expected with the next critical improvements for the Ethereum network, the Shanghai upgrade. The testnet version, dubbed Shandong, is now live. Developers can now begin working on the implementations. a process expected to continue until September 2023.
CoinTelegraph
Ripple’s $250M fund backs Web3 projects focused on ‘entertainment and media’
In September 2021, enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple launched the Ripple Creator Fund, a $250 million initiative committed to providing creators with the financial, creative and technical support needed to create nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. On Oct. 18, Ripple disclosed the...
CoinTelegraph
Nubank to launch loyalty tokens on the Polygon blockchain
Nubank, a fintech bank in Brazil, announced the creation of the Nucoin token on the Polygon blockchain on Oct. 19, paving the way for a rewards program for its 70 million clients across Latin America. The company said that the token will be available in the first half of 2023,...
CoinTelegraph
MetaversusWorld and Ready Player Me ink deal for integration
A new partnership has been inked between MetaversusWorld, a Web3 hyper-realistic and interactive, persistent virtual multiverse, and Ready Player Me, an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity. This partnership marks the beginning of Ready Player Me avatar integration on the MetaversusWorld platform after six months of internal testing.
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple Announces Second Wave of NFT Projects on $XRP Ledger Supported by $250 Million Creator Fund
Ripple, a popular fintech firm and a major player in the $XRP ecosystem, has unveiled the second wave of non-fungible token (NFT) projects to receive funding for their work on the $XRP Ledger. The funding comes from Ripple’s Creator Fund, which aims to support those who want to “create and...
cryptonewsz.com
Ava Labs launches Core Web & uplifts Web3 user experience
Ava Labs takes the opportunity of launching its Core Web. However, this is a collective controlling center, which will enable all users to be in a position to connect and properly utilize the numerous facilities that Web3 provides over every segment of the Avalanche network. It will also be made possible overall Avalanche Subnets, and Ethereum included.
CoinTelegraph
Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version
Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
CoinTelegraph
‘The social benefits are huge’: Web3 gaming to shift digital ownership
There is no substitute for experience. Even when an experience can feel regrettable, like getting your brother’s Runescape account banned. Robbie Ferguson grew up as an avid gamer, accumulating thousands of hours playing his favorite games. One fateful day, he logged into Runescape and set in motion a series of events that would forever change his view on digital ownership and the world of Web3 gaming:
todaynftnews.com
ShapeShift launches open source mobile application, announces migrating legacy users
ShapeShift application is transforming into an effortless way to engage with all aspects of the Web3 ecosystem. Currently, the new mobile application supports WalletConnect and ShapeShift Native wallet. Other wallets like Portis and MetaMask will be supported after the launch. ShapeShift DAO has announced native web users’ migration to a...
CoinTelegraph
Aptos Foundation airdrops 20M tokens to its early testnet users
Layer-1 blockchain company Aptos Foundation announced on Oct 18 that it had rewarded its early network participants with free APT tokens. The foundation shared that it had allocated an estimated 20 million APT tokens, representing 2% of its initial total supply of 1 billion APT, to about 110,235 eligible participants. The airdropped tokens had an estimated value of about $200–$260 million USD based on the token's market price at the time the drop took place.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
CoinTelegraph
Shopify partners with Novel to deliver accessible Web3 for merchants
Major global e-commerce platform Shopify announced a partnership with Novel, a no-code Web3 commerce platform, to make Web3 technologies accessible and approachable for all merchants. As part of the partnership, Novel launched an app on the Shopify App Store, which equips existing merchants on Shopify with tools to experience Web3...
