Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Worcester License Commission OKs new Shrewsbury Street bistro at site of former Mac's Diner
WORCESTER — Mac's Diner, a Shrewsbury Street landmark since 1931, will be getting a name change under its new owners. On Thursday, the city License Commission gave the go-ahead for a new bistro to open at the vacant diner. ...
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
worcestermag.com
Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium
Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
Former Mill Street Supermarket Property for Sale for $6.25 Million
WORCESTER - The blighted former Price Chopper supermarket property at 195 Mill St. is now listed for sale for $6.25 million. The property across from John Binienda Beach at Coes Pond has long been an eyesore. The dilapidated building has been closed for over two decades. The 10+ acre property...
westernmassnews.com
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our very own meteorologist Janna Brown was honored Wednesday evening at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 2023 Reader Raves Awards. Janna won the award for best on-air personality, and we congratulate her on the win. She follows in the footsteps of Western Mass News...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
GoLocalProv
Get Ready — Los Andes’ Owners Are Opening a New Restaurant
The owners of Providence’s popular Los Andes restaurant have something brewing in the works. According to owner Cesin Curi, “Brasa & Chifa” is coming to Admiral Street in the city in 2023. He gave GoLocal a preview of what to expect. “It will be a cool Peruvian-Chinese...
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
walls102.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
1. AL Prime - 950 Southbridge St. and Malvern Road. 4. Prime Energy - 1310 Grafton St. and Southwest Cutoff. 5. Phillips 66 - 615 W. Boylston St. and Assumption Avenue.
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
Here are the state’s two latest newly minted scratch ticket multimillionaires
A Leominster man went home with $9.75 million and a Lynnfield woman received $2.6 million. For most people, the simple choice to buy a lottery ticket after work doesn’t lead to a big payout, but for a Leominster man it paid off big time. Kenneth Delgado won the $15 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” game earlier this month.
