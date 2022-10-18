SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.

