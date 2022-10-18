ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

worcestermag.com

Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium

Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
WORCESTER, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Get Ready — Los Andes’ Owners Are Opening a New Restaurant

The owners of Providence’s popular Los Andes restaurant have something brewing in the works. According to owner Cesin Curi, “Brasa & Chifa” is coming to Admiral Street in the city in 2023. He gave GoLocal a preview of what to expect. “It will be a cool Peruvian-Chinese...
PROVIDENCE, RI
walls102.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station

In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager

Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
WORCESTER, MA
Eyewitness News

Breeze Airways adds new destinations from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways added four destinations from Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. Nonstop service to Phoenix, AZ, Vero Beach, FL, Provo, UT, and San Bernardino, CA was announced on Wednesday. One-way prices start at $79 for the Phoenix and Vero Beach locations. The Utah and California...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

Community Policy