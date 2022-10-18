Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
Apple Watch 8 vs. Apple Watch SE (2022): Which one is right for you?
The biggest differences between the Apple Watch 8 vs Apple Watch SE (2022), to help you decide which one to buy. Here's how they compare in price, design, features and battery life.
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
TechSpot
iPad Pro refresh with M2 silicon expected any day now
In brief: Apple is reportedly just days away from launching a refreshed version of the iPad Pro featuring an upgraded processor. The upgraded models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be offered with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays like the current versions. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, they'll be powered by the same Apple M2 processor that is already shipping in the MacBook Air.
cracked.com
Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days
This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
Apple Insider
Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
Apple will give iPad the foldable phone treatment, says analyst
You won't see a foldable iPhone anytime soon – but you may well see a foldable iPad
AOL Corp
The iPad is back down to its all-time low pricing
Save $60: As of Oct. 18, the ninth generation iPad is once again only $269 at Amazon, saving you $60 (or 18%) on the best Apple tablet for most people. At full price, the iPad costs $329. We're now a full week past Prime Day 2, but Amazon hasn't quite...
Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years
Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
TechRadar
New iPad Pros launching 'any day' – and there's a tablet twist in store
Apple is running out of months to get its 2022 iPad Pros launched actually in 2022, but they're said to be arriving "in a matter of days" – and Apple is also said to be working on a new role for all of its iPad tablets. This comes from...
Apple Store down ahead of rumored iPad Pro launch
Apple will likely unveil new iPad Pro models this morning. While the company could make available other products as well, the Apple Online Store is currently down. When this happens, Apple usually updates its store with new products. The Apple Store went down a few seconds after the company’s CEO...
Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report
With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
Phone Arena
Official Apple video reveals the redesigned iPad and the new iPad Pro tablets
There was no hoopla, no streamed event, and no Tim Cook as Apple officially introduced the newly redesigned tenth-generation iPad and the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets. Apple did release a video introducing the new slates similar in style and substance to the content that we would normally see during one of Apple's well-hyped new product announcements.
Foldable iPad reportedly coming in 2024, iPhone variant unlikely
While people’s focus is on new iPad Pro models likely launching today, it seems a foldable iPad could be announced prior to a folding iPhone, according to analyst firm CCS Insight. CCS Insight published its annual prediction report about Apple this Tuesday and it was seen by CNBC. According...
Apple Insider
Apple reveals iPadOS 16.1 coming October 24
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In its announcements of the new iPad andiPad Pro models, Apple has also specified that iPadOS 16.1 will be available just ahead of the devices' October 26 release date. Apple has previously only confirmed...
Cult of Mac
New $249 Magic Keyboard Folio goes with iPad 10
Along with the redesigned 10th-gen iPad that Apple released Tuesday, the company rolled out the first Magic Keyboard Folio to go with the entry-level tablet. The new iPad accessory adds function keys — a first for Apple’s iPad keyboards. While the iPad 10 costs much more than previous...
Cult of Mac
Logitech mechanical mini keyboard makes superb Mac companion [Review]
The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini is a keyboard optimized for Mac. It features low-profile mechanical switches and backlighting, and can be paired with up to three computers. I’ve been using the Bluetooth keyboard in my home office for weeks. Here’s why I’ve come to love it. This...
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 could support more-capable Apple Pencil 2 [Updated]
A slipup by a retail employee revealed that the upcoming iPad 10 will support the Apple Pencil 2. That’s a change from the current version of Apple’s most affordable tablet, which is compatible with the original version of the stylus with fewer features. Update: No, it does not....
Cult of Mac
Now you can get MagSafe versions of Totallee’s minimal iPhone 14 cases
IPhone case maker Totallee launched a set of minimalist cases when the iPhone 14 series launched in September. Now it adds a MagSafe choice to the line in solid black and frosted clear colors that will work on magnetic chargers. Totallee is known for its minimalism. Its exceptionally thin and...
Comments / 0