San Francisco is ranked as the most liberal American city in 2022, according to the World Population Review. Lowell, being the largest high school in San Francisco, often reflects the political perspectives of the greater city. As students share and discuss their political beliefs, those with opposing or differing viewpoints are often alienated and ignored. The diversity of political beliefs, ranging from gun rights to climate legislation, often goes unnoticed as the majority is placed under the spotlight and other opinions hide beneath shadows. In this article, we profile students holding a variety of political views and examine their experiences with Lowell’s political climate.

