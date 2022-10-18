ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

denise
2d ago

Yes. So? It was fine when Zuckerberg gave hundreds of millions to censor and cheat demos into office. That’s ok cuz it was for demos. Conservatives cannot do that.

agent-007
2d ago

Bizarre? About as bizarre as SCREWSOME buying ad time in Florida and Texas inviting people to move to California. Let’s see, how many took him up on that🤔0000000000000 AND COUNTING 🖕🏻🖕🏻. Also about as bizarre as Bloomberg spending Over $25 MILLION on a California initiative. Politics suck and that’s so there is to it. It’s all about the money and these people have long forgotten who they work for.

SquidPede
2d ago

Good, it’s time to oust the freaks and tyrants who have completely destroyed our educational institutions from kindergarten through college. Get rid of all of them.

CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelowell.org

Breaking from the liberal hold

San Francisco is ranked as the most liberal American city in 2022, according to the World Population Review. Lowell, being the largest high school in San Francisco, often reflects the political perspectives of the greater city. As students share and discuss their political beliefs, those with opposing or differing viewpoints are often alienated and ignored. The diversity of political beliefs, ranging from gun rights to climate legislation, often goes unnoticed as the majority is placed under the spotlight and other opinions hide beneath shadows. In this article, we profile students holding a variety of political views and examine their experiences with Lowell’s political climate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground

Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher

The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Narcity USA

This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Ranked the Fifth ‘Rattiest’ City in the U.S.

The residents of the West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment who have been cleared out held a rally outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday demanding alternate arrangements. The evicted campers are calling for the city to open eight acres of the North Gateway parcel of a former Oakland Army Base to serve as a new safe sleeping and camping site. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

