Charles Barkley: There's probably zero chance I will fulfill my new TV contract

By HoopsHype
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUnXp_0ie3orUY00

According to Charles Barkley, TNT approached him about signing a long-term contract as they prepare to bid for a new NBA rights agreement. The network’s existing rights agreement is set to expire after the 2024-25 season, which reportedly coincides with Barkley’s current contract. “TNT asked me like ‘We need something from you. Would you give us something?’ and I said, ‘What do you want?’ They’re like, ‘We need you to stay longer. We can’t lose you and bid on the NBA.’” Barkley told Dan Patrick to explain how the negotiations jumpstarted. “They asked me if I would sign for a couple more years and I said, ‘you guys have been great to me, I’ll stay a couple more years.’ There’s probably zero chance I’m gonna stay for the entire ten years.”

Source: Brandon Contes @ Awful Announcing

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Charles Barkley’s new TNT deal is reportedly worth upwards of $200M. In his 16-year NBA career the Chuckster made roughly $44M. – 8:35 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

On Rookie Scale Extension Deadline Day, @NBAonTNT adds four megadeals to the news cycle by announcing “long-term contract extensions” with Inside The NBA’s Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson.

More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnZ8Y pic.twitter.com/gRvMsOabgA1:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibVoK_0ie3orUY00

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

All the members of Inside the NBA — Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — signed contract extensions to stay on the show but it’s funny to me that Shaq took the time to take another lighthearted dig at Barkley in the press release pic.twitter.com/6AIh1QPLRq1:04 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal have all agreed to contract extensions to keep TNT’s “Inside the NBA” studio team together. – 1:04 PM

In recent years, Barkley has stated he does not want to work beyond the age of 60. “I don’t wanna work til the day I drop dead,” the 59-year-old reiterated to Patrick. While it seems like Barkley has no intentions of fulfilling his new 10-year contract, he will work beyond his 60th birthday, which comes next February. -via Awful Announcing / October 18, 2022

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant studies the game and its history as much as any top player in the NBA today. That’s why his praise of New Orleans Pelicans young forward Zion Williamson as a “one of one”-type of talent speaks volumes about the kind of ability he believes the 22-year-old possesses. “You’ve seen guys at that size, 6-7, that can get up and down the floor and move, but not at that level, though,” Durant said after Monday’s practice. “You’ve seen guys like Jason Maxiell, I’m not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. And Zion’s one of those guys. Rodney Rogers — I’m missing so many guys that were that tall at 6-6, Charles Barkley bruiser-type guys but played bigger. But Zion’s athleticism trumps all of theirs by far. And when you add that to the mix, it makes him a one of one.” -via ESPN / October 17, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has now reached agreements with all four members of TNT’s iconic Inside the NBA studio show — Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal — to ensure the team will remain together for many years to come. Inside the NBA, known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run. “Our partnership with the NBA is very important to us and this long-term agreement with the Inside the NBA team is recognition of their significance to that relationship,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “Inside the NBA epitomizes the creativity and innovative spirit we’ve established throughout our successful, long-standing legacy with the league.” -via Warner Bros. Discovery / October 17, 2022

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

