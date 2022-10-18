Vancouver Canucks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

Thursday’s NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Calgary Flames (3-0-0) and the Buffalo Sabres (2-1-0) at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames are -296 on the moneyline to win at home against the Sabres (+239) in the game, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNF, and MSG-B.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO