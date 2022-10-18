ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Baltimore Ravens roster move

The Baltimore Ravens are still recovering from a brutal loss to the New York Jets this weekend after the team blew yet another double-digit lead in the game, but it looks like the team is getting some good news as one veteran star receiver appears set to join the team’s lineup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Ravens sign ex-Eagles receiver

DeSean Jackson has found himself a new team. The wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 35-year-old Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. In his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals are hopeful LB Logan Wilson will be week-to-week with a shoulder injury. The team is gathering more information on his injury. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor said DL Josh Tupou will be out for at least a couple of weeks. (Baby) Bengals WR Tee Higgins is not...
fantasypros.com

Mark Andrews absent from Wednesday's practice

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, TE Mark Andrews (undisclosed) was absent from the media-open section of practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is following up an elite 2021 season with another elite 2022 season. It was not made apparent why Andrews is out, who has been healthy all season. It could just be a veteran's rest day, but this situation is worth monitoring, especially seeing what his practice designation is on Thursday. With 455 yards and five touchdowns, Andrews is a gamechanger in fantasy football when healthy.
ClutchPoints

Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Veteran WR DeSean Jackson to sign with Ravens

DeSean Jackson has officially awoken from his slumber. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports on Tuesday that the former All-Pro receiver is signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson, who had worked out for the team earlier in the day, is now set to play in his 15th NFL season. Jackson had...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Kadarius Toney did not practice on Wednesday

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WR Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Toney has had a laundry list of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring that kept him out. On the season, Toney has just two catches for zero yards. Even with his injuries keeping him away from the field, Toney has seemed to fall out of favor with the new regime. Toney still holds dynasty value with obvious talent and a new scene feeling imminent, but in re-draft leagues, Toney just can't be relied on to make an appearance or an impact.
fantasypros.com

Mac Jones (ankle) expects to be available for MNF

Mac Jones reportedly told teammates that his injured ankle has made progress to the point that he expects to play against the Bears on Monday night. Jones has missed the last two weeks following a high ankle sprain he suffered against Baltimore in Week 3. The Patriots practice for the first time on Thursday, so his status should be updated later on. Prior to going down, Jones had not been playing well, ranking 28th in the NFL in QBR. Conversely, Mac's fill-in Bailey Zappe has played admirably over the past three weeks throwing for just under 600 passing yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio. It is fair to wonder whether the New England coaching staff will hand the reigns back to Jones against Chicago, or give him another week to heal in a game Zappe's Pats should be able to win.
fantasypros.com

Melvin Gordon benched in loss to Chargers Monday

Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Freedman’s Favorites: Week 7 (2022 Fantasy Football)

I’ve got a really cool job — but being the Director of Content for FantasyPros and BettingPros has a few drawbacks. For example, I used to do “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) sessions all the time on Twitter and sometimes in the FantasyPros Discord, but I rarely do them now. I just don’t have bandwidth, because I’m too busy pretending to be busy.
fantasypros.com

Jameis Winston (back) expected to be active but not start on Thursday

Jameis Winston (back) will likely be active for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals but only as an emergency QB3. Andy Dalton will be the starting QB for the Saints. (Ed Werder on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's hard to know if Winston will regain his starting role, as Dennis Allen seems...
fantasypros.com

Latavius Murray arises once again, leads Broncos' backfield

Murray was active for the Broncos for the first time Monday night and received the most carries of any back on the team. While Melvin Gordon was ominously benched as the game progressed, it was Murray and not Mike Boone who took over the backfield. The 32-year-old averaged only 4.4 YPC but did look like his normal bruising self on a handful of runs. There is a legitimate chance that the Denver backfield now belongs to Murray, for what it's worth. He should be added in fantasy leagues across the board, though he will be hard-pressed to ever surpass RB3 status.
DENVER, CO

