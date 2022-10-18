Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies travel west to take on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS tonight. Zack Wheeler is the starter for the visiting Phillies, while Yu Darvish will take the mound for the home Padres. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Padres prediction and pick.
Where to buy Phillies, Padres, Astros and Yankees NLCS and ALCS playoff shirts
Playoff baseball in October is finally here and we’re down to four teams. The Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and New York Yankees are all fighting for a World Series Championship. Fans looking to cheer on their teams during the playoffs can do so by getting some...
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
Padres' bats go silent against Phillies in NLCS opener
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to get loud about in the city's first NL Championship Series since 1998
FOX Sports
Phillies-Padres: Verlander's five key players in the NLCS
The NLCS is upon us, and two teams that no one expected just a matter of weeks ago are battling it out for the pennant. The fifth-seeded San Diego Padres and the sixth-seeded Philadelphia Phillies begin the best-of-seven series at Petco Park on Tuesday (with all seven games airing on FOX or FS1). The Padres upset the New York Mets in the wild-card round in three games before defeating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLCS: Phillies Vs. Padres Schedule, Start Times, TV Info & How To Watch
Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres took down the top-seeded teams in the National League in their Division Series matchups, and now the two will battle it out in the NL Championship Series beginning on Tuesday. The Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games, taking...
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi on June 3 after a 22-29 start, this seemed like a dream coming from the Citizens Bank Park parking lots, but, it's reality. The Phillies are four wins away from reaching the World Series. The San Diego Padres stand in...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
WNEP-TV 16
Phillies - Padres NLCS Preview | Locked On Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Here's a crossover preview of the series.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
Padres and Phillies Spend Big, Get Hot as 100 Wins Matter Less in MLB
Spending money doesn’t necessarily guarantee success in Major League Baseball, but some big contracts have spun the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies into the National League Championship Series, which opens Tuesday evening at Petco Park. Those teams have recently spent more than $1.3 billion, including big deals for some of the game’s best active players: Philadelphia laid out $742 million on long-term deals with Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. San Diego spent $526 million on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. That doesn’t include the next two arbitration years of Juan Soto or...
Phillies lose, but NLCS heads to Philadelphia for 3 straight games
The National League Championship Series between the Phillies and San Diego Padres now heads back to Philadelphia for three games with the series tied 1-1.
Comments / 0