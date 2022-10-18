ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is It Legal to Drive With Earbuds In Colorado?

You just want to jam out to your favorite music while driving, but maybe the radio/stereo in your car isn't working. Should you pop in your earbuds for the trip?. Wearing headphones, earphones, earbuds, or a headset while driving can get you into a sticky situation depending on the state you are driving in. Today we will zoom in on what is ok, and what is not, here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?

New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Has a Crazy Computer Lab Full of Retro Electronics

If you went to school in the 1980s and 1990s, even the early 2000s, you definitely remember computers being much different than they are nowadays. My earliest memories of playing on computers were at Eagle Valley Elementary School where we had old Apple computers with black and green screens, no mice, and we'd play Oregon Trail or some kind of typing games.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Baby Formula Still Scarce in Colorado and Parents Are Worried

Any parent in Colorado knows they would do anything to provide for their children, and shortages across the state and country are making that a daily challenge. Baby formula has been scarce and finding the particular brand your baby needs has been extremely difficult, that's why CouponBirds surveyed parents across the U.S. to find out just what distance they're willing to go to get it.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy