Every year since 2004, private long term care insurer, Genworth has conducted a national survey to determine the average costs of care at home, and in facilities. The data is broken down by state, with the median price listed. The bottom line: the cost of care is rising significantly in all the four general areas Genworth studied. It is also rising in the areas it did not study. Inflation is affecting how much it costs elders and families to keep them at home or in any living situation. The Genworth study includes home care, adult day health, assisted living and nursing homes. There is a lot more to consider than what the Genworth study shows. Long-term care is not limited to the things this insurer pays for when you buy a product from them.

3 DAYS AGO