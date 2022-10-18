Read full article on original website
Study: Medically tailored meals could save payers $13.6B annually
Medically tailored meals could result in large cost savings for payers, a study published Oct. 17 in JAMA Network Open found. The study, authored by researchers at Tufts University in Boston, estimated changes by modeling expenses for 6.3 million adults with at least one diet-sensitive health condition and at least one limitation on daily living making it difficult to prepare healthy meals.
“An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” or so the old saying goes. Nutrition remains a powerful tool to prevent certain types of illness. The right food also play a role in helping serious or diet-sensitive diseases, like diabetes, HIV, and heart failure. A common way for those with illnesses like these is through medically tailored meals (MTM) customized and prepared for a patient’s needs. These meals can also be used for those facing food insecurity and those recently discharged from the hospital.
agingparents.com
Every year since 2004, private long term care insurer, Genworth has conducted a national survey to determine the average costs of care at home, and in facilities. The data is broken down by state, with the median price listed. The bottom line: the cost of care is rising significantly in all the four general areas Genworth studied. It is also rising in the areas it did not study. Inflation is affecting how much it costs elders and families to keep them at home or in any living situation. The Genworth study includes home care, adult day health, assisted living and nursing homes. There is a lot more to consider than what the Genworth study shows. Long-term care is not limited to the things this insurer pays for when you buy a product from them.
Medicare beneficiaries are getting a rare bit of good news as their Part B premiums and deductibles will tick down next year after the government health insurance plan spent less than projected in 2022. Unfortunately, the cost reductions beneficiaries will see next year are much smaller than the increases they shouldered this year. But costs will also go down for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. At the same time, deductibles for hospitalization costs under Part A will be going up. If you’re new to Medicare and wondering what these letters are all about, we’ll get to that – see Medicare Open Enrollment Presents Choices, below.
The coming deluge of cataract patients in need of surgery could be stemmed by policy changes in the US that would allow for both eyes to be operated on in the same session. Studies continue to find the procedure safe. Photo: Christina Tran, BS, and Leonid Skorin, Jr., DO, OD. Click image to enlarge.
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2023 ambulance inflation factor is 8.7%, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced earlier this month. The increase is set to be applied to Medicare claims starting on Jan. 1. That is the largest percentage increase in the AIF in the history of the...
With open enrollment for Medicare beginning October 15 and running through December 7, now is the time to understand how TRICARE for Life works with Medicare. TRICARE for Life (TFL) is a federal health insurance program for Medicare-eligible military retirees and their spouses. TFL is a comprehensive supplement to Medicare and provides prescription drug coverage. TFL health insurance coverage is available to military retirees and their spouses when they reach age 65. Medicare Parts A and B enrollment are required to participate in TFL. TFL does not require enrollment in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan because it directly provides that coverage.
Payer-negotiated prices for radiology services can vary widely, even within the same hospital, a study published Oct. 18 in Radiology found. The study, authored by researchers from East Lansing-based Michigan State University, New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, used price transparency data to compare the highest and lowest negotiated payment rates for 13 shoppable radiation services.
