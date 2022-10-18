KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City of Kalamazoo staff have revealed their initial plan to transform Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street. The city will rebuild the major connector from the east side of the downtown to West Main Street from the sewer lines up. It will take two years to complete, beginning in 2024, if funding can be secured.

