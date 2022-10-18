ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County names new public information officer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Government has named Taylor Koopman as the county’s new Public Information Officer, effective Friday, October 14. Koopman is taking over for Niyja Bouie, and is set to handle inquiries from the media, the public and elected officials, disseminate information, and coordinate public information and warnings.
Milestones Senior Services announces 2022 Senior Resource Fair

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Milestone Senior Services in Kalamazoo is gearing up for it’s 2022 Senior Resource Fair. The first ever event is set to take place on Thursday, October 27 from 1 until 6 p.m. at their main facility at 918 Jasper Street in Kalamazoo. Milestone...
Industrial process wastewater released to Kalamazoo city storm sewer system: No contact advisory for portions along Kalamazoo River in effect

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some industrial process wastewater has been released into a Kalamazoo storm sewer system. According to the city, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services officials were made aware of an industrial facility’s accidental liquid release into the storm sewer located at 1500 North Pitcher Street on Thursday, October 20th.
Commissioners hear plan on transforming Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City of Kalamazoo staff have revealed their initial plan to transform Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street. The city will rebuild the major connector from the east side of the downtown to West Main Street from the sewer lines up. It will take two years to complete, beginning in 2024, if funding can be secured.
Suspect in BC shooting death of Christopher Williams will stand trial

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the July 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Williams has been ordered to stand trial. 19-year-old Cameron Anthony James of Battle Creek is facing open murder and weapons offense charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports his case was bound over to...
20-year-old man pleads no contest in 2019 Battle Creek death

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a 2019 robbery in Battle Creek. WOOD TV-8 reporting that 20-year-old Trenten Cohoon pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on October 10. The charges stemm...
