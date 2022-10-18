Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo County names new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Government has named Taylor Koopman as the county’s new Public Information Officer, effective Friday, October 14. Koopman is taking over for Niyja Bouie, and is set to handle inquiries from the media, the public and elected officials, disseminate information, and coordinate public information and warnings.
Milestones Senior Services announces 2022 Senior Resource Fair
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Milestone Senior Services in Kalamazoo is gearing up for it’s 2022 Senior Resource Fair. The first ever event is set to take place on Thursday, October 27 from 1 until 6 p.m. at their main facility at 918 Jasper Street in Kalamazoo. Milestone...
Industrial process wastewater released to Kalamazoo city storm sewer system: No contact advisory for portions along Kalamazoo River in effect
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Some industrial process wastewater has been released into a Kalamazoo storm sewer system. According to the city, Kalamazoo Department of Public Services officials were made aware of an industrial facility’s accidental liquid release into the storm sewer located at 1500 North Pitcher Street on Thursday, October 20th.
Commissioners hear plan on transforming Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – City of Kalamazoo staff have revealed their initial plan to transform Kalamazoo Avenue into a two way street. The city will rebuild the major connector from the east side of the downtown to West Main Street from the sewer lines up. It will take two years to complete, beginning in 2024, if funding can be secured.
Allegan County Veteran Services and Department of Veterans Affairs teaming up for Veterans Stand Down event
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The event will take place on Thursday at the First Baptist Church at 1290 32nd Street in Allegan beginning at 10 a.m. There, veterans can get information on a variety of services available to them as well as COVID-19 boosters, Hepatitis A vaccines, grab bags, and lunch.
Allegan County Man $1 million richer after winning Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery
ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An Allegan County man was amazed when he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. Mark Brooks, of Otsego, matched the five white balls in the September 24 drawing to win the big prize: 03-09-21-24-29. He bought his winning ticket at Otsego...
Suspect in BC shooting death of Christopher Williams will stand trial
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the July 11 shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Williams has been ordered to stand trial. 19-year-old Cameron Anthony James of Battle Creek is facing open murder and weapons offense charges. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports his case was bound over to...
Man seriously injured in St. Joseph County hit-and-run: Deputies searching for suspect vehicle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County deputies are looking for a vehicle they believe to have been involved in an early morning hit-and-run incident that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were called to US-12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township...
One person needing emergency extraction from vehicle in Allegan County crash
HEATH TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with Hamilton Fire and First Responders were called to the scene of a crash where they had to extract a passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles involved. It happened around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon, October 19 on Lincoln...
20-year-old man pleads no contest in 2019 Battle Creek death
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 20-year-old man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a 2019 robbery in Battle Creek. WOOD TV-8 reporting that 20-year-old Trenten Cohoon pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and armed robbery on October 10. The charges stemm...
