industrytoday.com
Körber Unveils EVOLVE Partner Program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
Lynx Software Technologies , a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed.
industrytoday.com
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. AUSTIN, Texas — LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
ffnews.com
MoneeMint has partnered with Bud to deliver a transparent and personal ethical banking solution to its customers
MoneeMint have announced their partnership with Bud, an open banking platform designed to turn messy financial data into services that accelerate growth. MoneeMint is integrating with Bud’s Engage solutions that will enable MoneeMint to deliver greater transparency, personal and ethical banking experience for their customers. Bud’s core intelligence services...
The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services
The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
industrytoday.com
ThinkIQ Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates ThinkIQ’s focus on security and compliance, demonstrating a major milestone for the company.
industrytoday.com
Switching to Aeries’ Dedicated Delivery Model
Read the case study about how Aeries solutions and services help PE firms and Portfolio companies gain the maximum business. 1) Create a 40-person, multilingual, specialized tech renewals team. 2) A 75% increase in renewal rates and a 37% reduction in costs. 3) $19 million in enhancements for technology. Businesses...
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
salestechstar.com
Mannatech Partners With Penny AI to Deliver a Social Sales Enablement Platform
Empowering a global salesforce with sales automation and real-time insights to drive business growth. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven social sales enablement solutions, is excited to announce that Mannatech, a global health and wellness company, has partnered with Penny to deliver a digital-first platform for social sales enablement and business intelligence across the entire global sales force.
constructiondive.com
DroneDeploy acquires StructionSite, partners with Avvir
Aerial reality capture firm DroneDeploy announced the acquisition of StructionSite, a reality capture provider that maps out construction projects from ground level. The acquisition will enable customers in the construction industry to deploy aerial drones, ground robots and handheld 360-degree cameras to document their sites at all levels through one unified platform, according to the release.
industrytoday.com
Varnish Software Ranks #1 In Web Acceleration Software
Varnish Software also named leader in mid-market CDN as well as ‘Momentum Leader’ in CDN, eCDN, and Web Server Accelerator Categories by G2. Varnish Software, a leader in caching, streaming and content delivery software solutions, was named the #1 Web Server Accelerator Software by G2, the most trusted and largest tech marketplace for business software, having been recognized for exceptional customer satisfaction for its robust features and capabilities, ease of use, unmatched customer support and more.
freightwaves.com
Unlocking the value of supply chain integration
Today’s supply chains are under extreme pressure. From transportation capacity and labor constraints to changing order profiles and more frequent disruptive events, maintaining predictable and cost-effective material flows has never been more complex or challenging. Some solutions to these challenges are obvious, such as implementing new technology to enhance...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
industrytoday.com
Chain.io Selects Two New Executives
Chain.io appoints Eric Green as Chief Operations Officer and Patrick Ryan as Vice President of Sales. Philadelphia – Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today welcomes two key hires to support the company’s rapid growth. Eric Green joins as Chief Operating Officer and Patrick Ryan joins as Vice President of Sales.
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
salestechstar.com
Nulogy Names Supply Chain Industry Leader Michael King as Customer Experience Officer
Industry Veteran Strengthens Nulogy Leadership Team as Company Growth Increases. Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, announced that manufacturing and supply chain industry veteran Michael King has joined the Nulogy leadership team as Customer Experience Officer (CXO). In this newly created role, King will report directly to...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
Keysight Technologies to Award $30,000 USD to Winner of Innovation Challenge
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005757/en/ From left Marie Hattar, Keysight CMO, with students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who won the 2019 IoT Innovation Challenge Special Prize, The Keysight Diversity in Tech Award for their Smart Land entry, berrySmart, and Daniel Bogdanoff, master of ceremonies for Keysight. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
