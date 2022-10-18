Read full article on original website
Related
Uvalde Massacre Victim to Be Honored with Park Bench and Plaque
SAN ANGELO, TX — A child killed in the Uvalde school massacre will be honored with a plaque at Kid’s Kingdom, a City of San Angelo Park. Uziyah Garcia, know to family and friends as simply “Uzi”, will be honored with a plaque and a memorial park bench donated by Kona Ice. Suzanna Valenzuela invited the news media to an unveiling of the plaque and bench on October 22 at 10 a.m. Valenzuela, who is acquainted with Uzi’s father who lives in San Angelo, said, “Uzi’s father had fond memories of the spot. He and his children, including Uzi when it would snow would play in the snow and roll down…
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Hires Familiar Face as New Fire Marshal
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009. At Goodfellow, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations, plans reviews, fire...
San Angelo LIVE!
Scores: Week 9 of Texas High School Football
The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Meals for the Elderly Expands into Irion County
MERTZON – Meals For The Elderly announced Wednesday the non-profit is expanding services to Irion County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers lunch time meals Monday – Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County, Concho County, and Miles. Starting on November 7, 2022, Meals for the Elderly will be expanding services to include Irion County. Residents that qualify for services in that area are encouraged to complete an application at www.mealsfortheelderly.org or contact our offices at 325-655-9200 for more information.
San Angelo LIVE!
COVER1 | WEEK 9 is Here and Playoff Spots are Up for Grabs!
Today on LIVE!, we have our pre-game show for all the Texas High School Football action. We will have coverage of most of the Little Southwest Conference including the Central Bobcats and the Midland Legacy Rebels. Also, we'll see what Frenship does against a stout Permian defense. More news from...
San Angelo LIVE!
ASU's Norris-Vincent College of Business Announces Partnership with First Financial Bank
SAN ANGELO – A large contingent of Angelo State University business and agribusiness students were the guests of honor at the announcement on Oct. 19 of a new program in ASU's Norris-Vincent College of Business (NVCOB) specifically for students interested in careers in banking. Still in its early stages,...
Angelo State University, Howard College, and SAISD Team Up to Fix Teacher Shortage Problem
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University has entered into a partnership agreement with Howard College to offer the new Texas 2-Step Teacher Certification Program, which is designed to help address the shortage of public school teachers in the region and the state. Building on ASU's legacy of graduating high-quality teachers, the Texas 2-Step program focuses on assisting paraprofessionals in public school districts reach their goal of becoming a classroom teacher. ASU is partnering with Howard College to provide paraprofessionals with the foundational coursework and intensive field experience to…
San Angelo LIVE!
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Mainstream Democrat (National Socialist) Attacks GOP Voters with "Baby Killers All" Tirade
SAN ANGELO – I wasn't going to publish this letter. I didn't want to publish it because of the personal attacks and obvious misinformation. You, the audience of San Angelo LIVE! deserve better. After receiving this email from Miles McMillan, I ignored it for days. Then it hit me....
BOOKING REPORT: Two San Angelo Teens Arrested for Stealing a Car
SAN ANGELO – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests including the following: Xavier Cassel, 18, was arrested on…
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
San Angelo LIVE!
Early Voting Starts Monday – Here's What's on the Ballot
SAN ANGELO – Early voting for the midterm elections begins Monday in Texas and runs through Nov. 4. There are several statewide offices up for grabs but local races were decided in the spring primary and runoff elections. Most notable in San Angelo is the proposition for the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance and the race for Tom Green County Judge where there is a Republican nominee and a write in candidate.
San Angelo LIVE!
Can the #2 Angelo State Rams Keep the Undefeated Season Alive?
SAN ANGELO, TX – The only two remaining undefeated teams in the Lone Star Conference square off on Saturday as the No. 2 ranked Angelo State hosts No. 15 Texas A&M – Kingsville on Homecoming night. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to get...
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland’s Rebels Run Down San Angelo’s Bobcats
MIDLAND, TX — The San Angelo Central Bobcats (5-2)(2-0) looked to remain atop the district 2-6A leaderboards tonight, Oct 21, when they traveled to square off against last year’s district champion, the Midland Legacy Rebels (3-4)(1-1), at Astound Broadband Stadium, at 7 p.m. The ‘Cats started on the...
BOOKING REPORT: Manslaughter Suspect Returns to Jail for Assaulting a Pregnant Woman
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 20 arrests including the following: Mason Fulton was arrested for…
Details: Week 9 of Texas High School Football is Here and Playoff Spots Hang in the Balance
SAN ANGELO – It’s Week 9 of the 2022 Texas High School Football season and we have some games that could feature the respective district champions. The Central Bobcats are squaring off against the Midland Legacy Rebels in what could be a high scoring affair. The “Kids from the North Side” need a win tonight to stay in the playoff conversation. We’ll see if Frenship is really as good as their 2-0 district record reflects when they face the Permian Panthers and two teams that were six-man last year that moved up a classification matchup. SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (5-2, 2-0) vs MIDLAND LEGACY (3-4, 1…
PREVIEW: Miles Looks to get Second District Win Against Abilene TLCA
MILES – The Miles Bulldogs are looking to start stacking wins again against the Abilene TLCA Eagles Friday night after beating Hamlin last week. Abilene TLCA Eagles (0-7, 0-2) vs Miles Bulldogs (5-2, 1-1) Miles put the Albany loss behind them and beat up on the Hamlin Pied Pipers 28-0 to get their first win in district. This week, they’ll take on a young Eagles team that isn’t just new to 11-man football but is one of the younger programs at the moment. It’s been a rough season for Abilene TLCA but growing pains are expected when moving up a classification and playing an entirely new kind…
Comments / 0