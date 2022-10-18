ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
saltlakemagazine.com

Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah

The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
UTAH STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada

It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Apply for Utah’s most prized hunting permits, starting Oct. 19

SALT LAKE CITY — Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for the 2023 permits is coming up soon. Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2023 sportsman permits at 8 a.m. Oct. 19. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 9.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Best Utah food for foodies

Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials

You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Five Utah Cocktails and Drinks You Must Try

Utah’s mixologists know a thing or two about cocktails ― from layering nuanced flavors to finding the best locally made spirits, liqueurs and bitters ― and then putting all the right ingredients together to WOW, all while working within the narrow parameters of the state’s arcane liquor laws. As fall begins to fade into the holidays, now is the time to raise a glass and celebrate five drinks highlighting local spirits across Utah.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project

RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
UTAH STATE
KTAR.com

‘The Letter:’ Family of slain Utah man meets son’s killer, hopes for change

GUNNISON — Jorge Benvenuto sat alone in a prison cell in central Utah trying to put into words how he felt about killing a stranger when he was 19 years old. He’d wanted to write to the family of Zachary Snarr for many years. He wanted to tell them how sorry he was that he’d shot and killed the 18-year-old he’d killed at Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New beauty pageant comes to Utah

2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah

SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
SALINA, UT
ABC 4

Get spooked at the Haunted Forest

Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington. Walking through...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy