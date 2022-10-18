Read full article on original website
saltlakemagazine.com
Satire: A Guide to Ordering Liquor in Utah
The regulatory body over alcohol sales in Utah is touting a new, cuddlier image. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Department is out. Now, it’s the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services. That’s right, they’re here to serve us—the drinkers. The DABC DABS has a new online ordering system and a version of wine subscriptions in the works, but it’s hard to give everyone what they want, and our local liquor stores might not carry your spirit of choice. In that spirit (see what we did there?), Salt Lake Magazine has put together this handy guide to the “service-oriented” special ordering process to acquire your favorite tipple.
Sportsman warns lawmakers of threats wolves pose to Utah game herds
Wolves in Utah? It could happen, and happen soon, one leading sportsman warned, posing extreme threats to big game populations and livestock herds. States in the West are grappling with the problem posed by the apex predator.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The Mountain West's alarming September heat shatters records in Utah, Nevada
It’s been hot in the Mountain West — so hot that parts of the region broke September records, new data shows. The National Centers for Environmental Information released its national climate report for September, indicating that the month's national average temperature was 68.1 degrees Fahrenheit – the fifth warmest September in the 128-year record.
Apply for Utah’s most prized hunting permits, starting Oct. 19
SALT LAKE CITY — Sportsman permits are among Utah’s most prized hunting permits, and the time to apply for the 2023 permits is coming up soon. Utahns can begin submitting applications for the 2023 sportsman permits at 8 a.m. Oct. 19. You can apply for permits on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website or over the phone by calling the nearest DWR regional office. To be included in the permit drawing, you must submit your phone application by 5 p.m. or online application no later than 11 p.m. on Nov. 9.
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
ABC 4
Best Utah food for foodies
Courtney Otis from Seeking Good Things joined the show to share three businesses any Utah foodie must try. The first restaurant is Feldman’s Deli. A New York Style Jewish Deli opened in Salt Lake. In 2012, the owners realized there were no Jewish Delis here in Utah, so they opened their own! Serving sandwiches, bagels and more. Using code GTU22 for $5 off a $20 purchase.
utahstories.com
The Man behind Utah’s Craziest Car Dealership Commercials
You may have seen him in one of his memorable commercials. On television, he fits the profile of the shameless used car salesman, but in person, Nick Markosian is much more subdued. Tanned and handsome, he is neatly dressed and speaks confidently without any of the fanfare he exhibits in his commercials.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
Property tax bill could end a free ride for many water users in Utah's drought
A major bill unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill could dramatically change how water is paid for in the state. The bill was formally presented on Wednesday by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton
ksl.com
Who's growing and who's shrinking? Enrollment numbers released for Utah institutions
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah System of Higher Education on Monday released annual data that shows which colleges and universities are gaining students and which ones are losing them. The eight degree-granting institutions that make up USHE saw enrollment grow by 1.45%, combined. While the state is up...
utahstories.com
Five Utah Cocktails and Drinks You Must Try
Utah’s mixologists know a thing or two about cocktails ― from layering nuanced flavors to finding the best locally made spirits, liqueurs and bitters ― and then putting all the right ingredients together to WOW, all while working within the narrow parameters of the state’s arcane liquor laws. As fall begins to fade into the holidays, now is the time to raise a glass and celebrate five drinks highlighting local spirits across Utah.
KSLTV
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
KTAR.com
‘The Letter:’ Family of slain Utah man meets son’s killer, hopes for change
GUNNISON — Jorge Benvenuto sat alone in a prison cell in central Utah trying to put into words how he felt about killing a stranger when he was 19 years old. He’d wanted to write to the family of Zachary Snarr for many years. He wanted to tell them how sorry he was that he’d shot and killed the 18-year-old he’d killed at Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
ABC 4
New beauty pageant comes to Utah
2022 America’s Most Beautiful Mrs. pageant winner Anne Forester came to the GTU set to talk about how all women can and deserve to be the leading lady in their lives. The pageant is in its third annual year and has added a new state each year. Utah’s first state pageant is scheduled to take place next year .Forrester was drawn to the pageant as it is modern and new and unlike other pageants. The pageant is centered on a great experience for each contestant and is customized to each woman. The pageant is also diverse and welcomes contestants of any age or size.
ksl.com
Conservationists begin to remove thousands of invasive trees at the Bear River Massacre site
PRESTON, Idaho — Restoration of the Bear River Massacre site is underway Monday as some 400,000 invasive trees will be removed. It's all part of a process that the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone calls "a healing of the land" and a blessing to have on workers who will spend dozens of hours working on the project.
ksl.com
Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah
SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
Check out a spooktacular attraction in Utah with this haunted map
It's officially spooky season in Utah, which means it's time to head out and enjoy a Halloween house near you!
ABC 4
Get spooked at the Haunted Forest
Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington. Walking through...
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
