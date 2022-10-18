Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 8 2022
Sheridan’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at home vs. Laramie at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28st at home vs. Mountain View at 1pm. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, October 28th at home vs. Cokeville (Start time...
ERAP Program to Stop Accepting New Applications
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent on Thursday, November 10 in anticipation of running out of federal funds by early spring. According to a media release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services, the changes will only impact individuals who have not previously received ERAP. The program will continue to fund extension requests for enrolled and eligible households for the time being.
Wyoming Game and Fish honor Fryberger Ranch as landowners of the year
The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced the 2022 landowners of the year. According to the department, Game and Fish has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards for nearly three decades. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Wyoming High School Football Playoff Brackets 2022
Forty teams are going after one of five state championship trophies. Thunder Basin/Cheyenne Central winner vs. Laramie/Sheridan winner – TBA. Campbell County/Natrona winner vs. Rock Springs/Cheyenne East winner – TBA. Championship:. TBA vs. TBA – Saturday, November 12th at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie – 4pm.
Sheridan County board openings
Serving on various boards that perform services and leadership throughout Sheridan County can be a rewarding experience in public service. Sheridan County Commission Chair Lonnie Wright and Nick Siddle recently made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. During the appearance, the commissioners announced a few openings for various boards that serve the county. The Commission is currently accepting applications for two positions for the Predator Management District of Sheridan County.
Ribbon Cutting Held Thursday for New Skilled Nursing Facility
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wyoming Veterans Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo was held Thursday with many local and state dignitaries on hand to participate. The facility was built adjacent to the Veterans Home of Wyoming on a portion of the campus just east of the existing buildings.
Powder River to Celebrate 50th Annual Meeting
The Powder River Basin Resource Council will host its 50th Annual Meeting on Saturday, November 5 at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan. The public portion of the meeting will begin at 4:30 pm with a social hour, music and a live auction. The dinner and panel discussion will begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members (which includes a one-year membership). This year’s theme, Celebrating 50 Years of Protecting Wyoming’s Quality of Life, will reflect on the organization’s history and accomplishments, as well as look ahead to the future.
SCLT releases first Sheridan County Water Supply Report
The Sheridan Community Land Trust has released its first Sheridan County Water Supply Report. The report contains the latest information about water availability, streamflow, snowpack, drought, soil moisture, and water supply forecasts for the Tongue and Powder Rivers. “This report is a one-stop shop that can help you make decisions...
Sheridan Commission Approves Setback Variance
A request for a variance to the setback regulations was approved by the Sheridan County Commission at their meeting this week. According to County Planner Mark Reid, the normal setback requirement is 25 feet, but the requirement is not possible on a proposed single-family dwelling in a Rural Residential (RR) District in Story.
Housing Land Trust Discussed at Special Meeting
A special joint-meeting of the Sheridan County Commissioners and the Sheridan City Council was held this week in Council Chambers at Sheridan City Hall. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In June of 2021, both the City of Sheridan and Sheridan County received American Rescue Plan Act funds....
Georgen and Baskin Talk About Saloon Murders at History After Dark Program
The Museum at the Big Horns History After Dark lecture series returned on October 20. Jessica Salzman, Museum Collections Manager, introduced the speakers. Cynde Georgen, local historian, and her husband Steve Baskin presented “Whiskey Shots and Gunshot Chasers: Thirty Years of Throwin’ ‘Em Back and Shootin’ ‘Em Down in Sheridan County Saloons, 1885-1915.”
Plein air painting exhibit to be featured at Fulmer Library
The Sheridan County Library System has announced that Little Goose Plein Air Painter will hold an exhibition of member’s works at the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library Nov. 2, – Nov. 29. The public is invited to attend a reception beginning at 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
Firefighters Put Out Camper Fire In Big Horn Mountains
US Forest Service Officials say a camper which contained ammunition ignited causing a small fire in the Big Horn National Forest. At about 11pm Wednesday (October 19th), volunteer crews from Dayton and Ranchester were called out to the Arrowhead Lodge Campground. The fire was contained at about 2am Thursday. No...
Big Horn and Tongue River Football Teams Playing Tune-Up Games Before Playoffs
Playoffs spots for Big Horn and Tongue River have been secured and locked in, which means their games this week mean nothing as far as the playoffs are concerned. The 2 teams settled things last in the Thunder Bowl. Both teams had their own problems in the first half. The...
