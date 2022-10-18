ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Stock purchases by senators generate abnormal returns for firms

Stock purchases by U.S. senators generated abnormal positive returns for the firms whose stock was purchased, according to a new study by U of A researchers. Based on public perception of politicians as unethical, the researchers hypothesized that stock markets would respond positively to purchases by senators. They examined a...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
CNBC

Adobe stock jumps on estimates for next year as strong dollar cuts into growth

For the 2023 fiscal year, Adobe called for $15.15 to $15.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion in revenue, while reaffirming guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a statement. The forecast excludes impact from its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software startup Figma, which is expected to close in 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $15.53 per share on $19.82 billion in revenue.
CNBC

U.S. jury finds Credit Suisse did not rig forex market

A U.S. jury found on Thursday that Credit Suisse Group did not conspire with the world's largest banks to rig prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013, handing the bank a win as it works to restructure and put a string of scandals behind it. The case...
Variety

Netflix Will Stop Providing Subscriber Forecasts Starting With Q1 2023

Netflix will no longer share projected subscriber targets in upcoming earnings reports — a closely tracked metric among investors — as the company looks to shift the narrative to its financial performance. Starting with Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report in January 2023, it will not provide guidance for...
TechCrunch

Pillar of the community: How Talkbase plans to power user-led growth for any company

Founded out of the Czech Republic in 2021, Talkbase launched out of stealth just a couple of weeks back, backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding from a mixture of Czech and U.S. funds, including J&T Ventures, Credo Ventures, Mxv Capital and Plug & Play Tech Center. The Prague-based company represents one of the Battlefield 200 startup exhibitors at TC Disrupt this week, and TechCrunch caught up with the co-founders to get the lowdown on what Talkbase is all about, and the problem that it’s looking to solve.
US News and World Report

Instant View: Dollar Falls Against Yen, Markets Suspect Intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) - The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year peak...
getnews.info

Biocomposites Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 51.2 Billion by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 16.0% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

“Browse 286 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 229 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Biocomposites Market””. Biocomposites Market by Fiber Type (Wood Fiber and Non-wood Fiber), Polymer Type (Synthetic and Natural), Product (Hybrid and Green), End-use Industries (Building & Construction, Transportation, and Consumer Goods) and Region.
The Jewish Press

Mobileye Settles on $16 Billion IPO Valuation

Jerusalem-based Mobileye’s initial public offering (IPO) will be the largest on Wall Street this year, but it will fall far short of the $50 billion valuation the Intel subsidiary had hoped for before the tech rout earlier this year. It is now set for an IPO valuing the firm’s...
US News and World Report

Kroger-Albertsons Tie-Up Spurs Union Lobbying to Stop Merger

(Reuters) - Thousands of unionized retail workers from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic to the West Coast are lobbying regulators and lawmakers as part of a broader effort to nix the $25 billion merger between supermarket operators Kroger and Albertsons. "There is no way that this is going to be good for...
TechCrunch

Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies

Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.

