Stock purchases by senators generate abnormal returns for firms
Stock purchases by U.S. senators generated abnormal positive returns for the firms whose stock was purchased, according to a new study by U of A researchers. Based on public perception of politicians as unethical, the researchers hypothesized that stock markets would respond positively to purchases by senators. They examined a...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022
Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Analysis-Goldman Sachs' consumer pivot solves one question, but makeover raises more
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) strategy pivot has solved one problem for investors who didn't love its foray into consumer banking. Still, Wall Street is yet to be convinced if the broader reorganization will create long term benefits.
Adobe stock jumps on estimates for next year as strong dollar cuts into growth
For the 2023 fiscal year, Adobe called for $15.15 to $15.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion in revenue, while reaffirming guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a statement. The forecast excludes impact from its planned $20 billion acquisition of design software startup Figma, which is expected to close in 2023. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $15.53 per share on $19.82 billion in revenue.
U.S. jury finds Credit Suisse did not rig forex market
A U.S. jury found on Thursday that Credit Suisse Group did not conspire with the world's largest banks to rig prices in the foreign exchange market between 2007 and 2013, handing the bank a win as it works to restructure and put a string of scandals behind it. The case...
UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash
Firms such as Jupiter and Schroders suffer net outflows as inflation, economic uncertainty and Ukraine war weigh on investors
Netflix Will Stop Providing Subscriber Forecasts Starting With Q1 2023
Netflix will no longer share projected subscriber targets in upcoming earnings reports — a closely tracked metric among investors — as the company looks to shift the narrative to its financial performance. Starting with Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report in January 2023, it will not provide guidance for...
SPAC liquidations top $12 billion this year as sponsors grapple with tough market, new buyback tax
A new buyback tax has motivated more and more SPAC sponsors to close up shop before the year-end, adding another headwind to the blank-check space already roiled by a tough market environment. A total of 27 SPAC deals, worth $12.8 billion, have been liquidated this year, according to data from...
Pillar of the community: How Talkbase plans to power user-led growth for any company
Founded out of the Czech Republic in 2021, Talkbase launched out of stealth just a couple of weeks back, backed by $2 million in pre-seed funding from a mixture of Czech and U.S. funds, including J&T Ventures, Credo Ventures, Mxv Capital and Plug & Play Tech Center. The Prague-based company represents one of the Battlefield 200 startup exhibitors at TC Disrupt this week, and TechCrunch caught up with the co-founders to get the lowdown on what Talkbase is all about, and the problem that it’s looking to solve.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Operator Collective was early to bring on operators as LPs. Now it’s doubling down
The San Francisco-based organization raised $92 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise companies. The fund was backed by an LP base of 152 operators, in addition to a few institutions, and comes three years after the firm raised $51 million for its first fund. Operator Collective...
Instant View: Dollar Falls Against Yen, Markets Suspect Intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) - The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year peak...
Biocomposites Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 51.2 Billion by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 16.0% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 286 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 229 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Biocomposites Market””. Biocomposites Market by Fiber Type (Wood Fiber and Non-wood Fiber), Polymer Type (Synthetic and Natural), Product (Hybrid and Green), End-use Industries (Building & Construction, Transportation, and Consumer Goods) and Region.
Mobileye Settles on $16 Billion IPO Valuation
Jerusalem-based Mobileye’s initial public offering (IPO) will be the largest on Wall Street this year, but it will fall far short of the $50 billion valuation the Intel subsidiary had hoped for before the tech rout earlier this year. It is now set for an IPO valuing the firm’s...
AmEx swipes down as loan-loss provisions eclipse upbeat profit view
Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express' (AXP.N) higher-than-expected provisions in the third quarter cast a shadow over strong quarterly results and expectations of higher full-year profit, sending the company's shares down over 6% on Friday.
Kroger-Albertsons Tie-Up Spurs Union Lobbying to Stop Merger
(Reuters) - Thousands of unionized retail workers from the U.S. Mid-Atlantic to the West Coast are lobbying regulators and lawmakers as part of a broader effort to nix the $25 billion merger between supermarket operators Kroger and Albertsons. "There is no way that this is going to be good for...
Sensat raises $20.5M to build digital twins for infrastructure companies
Founded in 2015, London-based Sensat is one of a number of so-called “digital twin” software companies that serve construction, mining, energy and similar industries with tools to replicate their physical footprint in the digital sphere. It’s all about converting the built world into a format that machines can parse to generate real-time insights into everything that’s happening on the ground.
IBM expects to exceed annual revenue target on resilient cloud momentum
Oct 19 (Reuters) - IBM Corp (IBM.N) beat quarterly earnings estimates on Wednesday and said it expects to exceed full-year revenue growth targets as robust demand for the company's digital services helps cushion the blow from a strong dollar.
