Gordon Sloat, 81, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, passed away on October 6, 2022. Gordon was born on April 17, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island. Son of the late Avard and Annie Sloat, he grew up in Rhode Island and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following that, he completed a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from New York University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Gordon spent most of his career with two companies: Olin Corporation, where he worked as an Information Systems Manager for 29 years; and later for Arch Chemicals, where he was an SAP Senior Analyst for 11 years.

