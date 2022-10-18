Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Holiday Shopping Fundraiser at Danbury Fair Mall ReStore to Aid Non-Profits “A Brush With Kindness” Program
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity invites you to a cozy evening at its ReStore in the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday, November 1st to kick off the holiday season and shop for upcycled holiday treasure. The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and guests will be one of the first to shop the store's sought-after best seasonal decor.
CFJ Shares Message of Hope Following Bristol Violence
BRIDGEPORT,CT—For the first time ever at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, The Center for Family Justice held a 6-town regional Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil. Lit up in purple, the event remembered the 32 lives lost as a result of domestic violence last year in Connecticut. For each of the lives, a memory box honored them highlighting their likes, hopes, and dreams, all cut short because someone who said they loved them ended their lives. From the youngest victim, a one-month-old baby, to the oldest, a seventy-five-year-old woman, each life was precious and mattered.
Dancing Stars of Greenwich Charity Dance-Off Wowed and Raised $144,000 for Abilis
Dancers twirled and tangoed, did the rumba and cha cha cha at the fourth annual Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off on September 17, presented by Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greenwich in support of Abilis. Abilis is a Fairfield County-based nonprofit organization that provides services and supports for more than 800 individuals with disabilities and their families. More than $144,000 was raised for Abilis from the event that will support Abilis’ programs and services throughout Fairfield County.
Darien Police Department is hiring entry-level police officers
The Darien Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of full-time entry-level Police Officers. Connecticut and out-of-state candidates are welcome to apply. Candidates must have earned a minimum of sixty credits from an accredited college or university, OR a minimum of two years full active military duty plus...
JB Philbin Landscapes Acquires Colonial Gardens
Fairfield, CT - JP Philbin Landscapes has celebrated with an official ribbon cutting the announcement that they have acquired Colonial Gardens. The October 7th ceremony was officiated by First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick at the 1174 Bronson Road location, in Fairfield, CT. “We are so excited” said Owner James Philbin....
Why Small Businesses Matter in New Canaan and Greenwich: Forme Barre Fitness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Forme Barre...
Town of Westport Registrars of Voters Memory Card and Tabulator Testing
The Office of the Registrars of Voters for the Town of Westport will be memory card and tabulator testing beginning Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m at Town Hall Room, 212D, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. The public is welcome to observe October 20 or any continued testing Friday, October 21...
This Week in the City, Danbury Neighborhood Assistance
In this episode of "This Week in the City", Mayor Esposito speaks with Shawn Stillman, UNIT Coordinator about the Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team. Preserving the quality and character of Danbury’s neighborhoods, as well as improving and maintaining the quality of life for all of its residents, is the primary goal for the Office of Neighborhood Assistance, also known as the UNIT (Unified Neighborhood Inspection Team).
State Police in Cortlandt attempting to identify shoplifter
The New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are investigating a larceny of a Ryobi power tool from the Home Depot on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pictured subject was confronted by Home Depot staff members as he exited the store before fleeing on a black motorcycle.
Ridgefield Main Street Project: Important Update - New Date Set for Street Paving
Main Street will be re-paved with new asphalt starting on Sunday evening, October 23, and ending on Tuesday morning, October 25. This work will be done during the evening and overnight hours. Traffic will, however, be able to proceed using alternate lanes. Parking will not be available on Main Street from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am during these three days.
The Greenwich Department of Human Services Has a New Logo!
The Greenwich Department of Human Services (GDHS), which supports Greenwich residents in need,has a brand new logo - and it was designed by local students! The winning logo, which is a royal blue circle, has heart icons that represent compassion and empathy and a person embedded in the S that speaks to the core purpose of the department. The logo also features the name and initials of the department, which are meant to assist the community in being able to identify and associate the logo with the essential services the department provides.
Bat Boy The Musical at WCSU October 28 - November 6
WCSU presents ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’ at the VPAC Oct. 28 – Nov. 6. Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents two weekends of live performances of “Bat Boy: The Musical” at the university’s Visual and Performing Art Center MainStage Theatre, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury, from Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Gordon Sloat, 81, has Died
Gordon Sloat, 81, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, passed away on October 6, 2022. Gordon was born on April 17, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island. Son of the late Avard and Annie Sloat, he grew up in Rhode Island and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following that, he completed a Master of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from New York University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. Gordon spent most of his career with two companies: Olin Corporation, where he worked as an Information Systems Manager for 29 years; and later for Arch Chemicals, where he was an SAP Senior Analyst for 11 years.
DART to The Finish Charity Walk Raises $175,000 for Rare Childhood Disease Niemann-Pick type C
The fifth annual DART to The Finish charity walk benefitting Dana’s Angels Research Trust (DART), took place Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Greenwich Point Park in Old Greenwich, and virtually across the country. More than 300 participated and helpedraised more than $175,000, which will go towards supporting crucial research into better treatments, clinical trials and genetic testing for Niemann Pick type C disease (NPC), a very rare childhood disease that is often referred to as Childhood Alzheimer’s.
Patriot Bank Awards Multiple Grants Supporting Housatonic Community College Students
Bridgeport, CT - The Housatonic Community College Foundation (HCCF) announced that Patriot Bank has awarded a $15,000 grant to support student scholarships. The Patriot Bank Scholarship Award will aid students with proven academic performance and demonstrated financial need as they strive to reach their educational goals. Additionally, upon learning about...
Fine Art Photography to Surprise and Delight in Ridgefield
D.Colabella Fine Art Gallery, located at 446 Main Street, is excited to present Between Light and Dark, an exhibition featuring the works of leading NYC fashion photographer Udo Spreitzenbarth. The exhibition will run from November 17–January 14, 2023. An artist VIP reception event and portrait reveal will be by invitation...
United Way of CFC Announces New Officers
Bridgeport, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced its 2022-23 slate of officers to lead the agency in the coming year, with Wilton resident Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa appointed as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Salsgiver Kobsa succeeds Lucy Teixeira of Trumbull. According to Sam Tingley,...
38th Annual Run For The Turkeys & Health Walk -Sunday 11/20/22
Gobble up the chance to trot in the 38th NF 5K Turkey Run/Health Walk! The race begins at 11AM @ New Fairfield High School on Sunday 11/20/22. Early bird discount price is $20 until Fri. 10/21/22. Children are welcome to register for the Kids Fun Run starting at the NFHS track at 9:30AM. Runners are encouraged to join the race in a themed costume and maybe win a prize!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Pepper Street Pets
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Pepper Street...
Rep. Allie-Brennan worked with the Bethel Public Library to secure a $150,000 grant
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Bethel Public Library will debut its recently renovated Teen space and expanded Project Lab to the community. The day will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. with State Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D – Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, Redding) and the Friends of the Bethel Public Library.
