Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Is Unstoppable and Why Break Above $1,400 Seems Imminent
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could gain pace above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. Ethereum remained strong above the $1,265 support zone and started a decent increase. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailycoin.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Market Showing Signs of Imminent Volatility Burst
The general crypto market has been relatively static over the last couple of weeks, with no major price swings either way. The only time significant price fluctuations took place was on October 14th, when the United States revealed its economic data, leading to a brief spell of excitement in which the price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged and rallied again within an hour.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Amid Risk Rally: Analyst Says 'There's Unfinished Business' Below $19,000 For Apex Coin
Major coins traded lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.1% to $928 billion at 9:14 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Aave (AAVE) +3.7% $82.05. Uniswap (UNI) +2.2% $6.54. Monero (XMR) +1.8% $146.10. Why It...
NEWSBTC
Investors Dump Avalanche (AVAX) And Litecoin (LTC) And Invest Heavily On The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale
Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) price action have both shown signals that the end of their bullish trend is here. This update came after the recent Bitcoin price crash, dragging many altcoins down. Investors and traders are now searching for the best investment to shield them from the dreading effects of the crypto winter. Which, in historical data, has always been a time to find gems before the next bull market.
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 19 chart alert - Subdued trading action continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Wednesday. Not much new at mid-week. The sideways and choppy trading range continues. Bulls and bears continue to fight for control, with neither having a decided edge. That suggests more of the same in the near term. Stay tuned!
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Attempts To Move Upwards As It Tries To Break Consolidation, What’s Next?
Ethereum price displayed a recovery on its one-day chart. In the past 24 hours, the coin rose by 3%, which has now shifted the altcoin’s support level to a new one. The Altcoin is still not out of the woods as the bears continue to dominate. Buyers are still...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Is Rising, Here’s What Could Trigger A Sharp Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum once it clears the $20,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained well bid and started a decent increase above $19,500. The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
NEWSBTC
Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?
CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run. CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of CSPR continues to...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Surges More Than 6%, Is It Finally A Trend Change?
MATIC price has witnessed a rally as the coin almost appreciated by 7% over the last 24 hours. MATIC (Polygon) had been trying hard to move past its immediate trading session for a while, and now it has finally been able to do that. It is, however, too early to...
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Dominate?
ETH’s price struggles to break above key resistance as the price continues to trade in a range mimicking the price of Bitcoin. ETH continues to struggle as price trades close to the demand zone. The price of ETH continues to look indecisive as price trades below 50 and 200...
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol Loses $3 As Holders Sweat Over Price, Is There One Last Trick?
NEAR’s price struggles to hold above key resistance as price trends in a falling wedge price could break the downtrend. NEAR continues to struggle as price clings to resistance in a bid to reclaim the region. The price of NEAR continues a downtrend price movement in a descending wedge...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Comments / 0