Centene gave thousands to Georgia leaders’ campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions

Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 statewide ballot questions explained
ATLANTA - There are four questions on the statewide ballot. Each impacts Georgia in different ways. Two of the questions are on constitutional amendments that were passed by the Georgia Legislature, but require passage by voters. The other two are questions about the granting of statewide property tax exemptions. Both...
Both sides pulling out big names to get people to the polls in Georgia
ATLANTA — If you don’t believe Georgia is now at the center of the political universe, you should look at all the big names coming to the state to campaign for both sides. The Secretary of State’s Office said Georgia is already seeing record early voting with nearly 300,000 people having voted so far.
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
Ebony
Stacey Abrams Draws Hard Line: Brian Kemp Doesn’t Care About Georgia’s People
In the days leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, the gubernatorial contest in the Peach State is one of the most closely watched races in the nation. Early polling in Georgia has been consistent, placing Governor Brian Kemp ahead at the start of early voting and in the run up to Election Day. But that’s not stopping Stacey Abrams from drilling her message home: Brian Kemp doesn’t care about Georgia.
Critics say Georgia’s new election laws target Black voter turnout
Georgia's new election laws have drawn especially strong charges of racism from Black voters, Democrats and voting rights activists.
Kemp, Abrams and Hazel's Heated Debate for Georgia Governor 2022
Abrams (D) Kemp (R) and Hazel (I) Sound off in a Heated Debate for GA Governor. Stacey Abrams (D), Brian Kemp (R) & Shane Hazel (I) race for the Governors seat 2022Mitch Leff, Atlanta Press Club.
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
Stacey Abrams Outclasses Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Debate
Stacey Abrams showed a masterful grasp of the issues, unlike her opponent, in the first Georgia governor race debate against Gov. Brian Kemp. The post Stacey Abrams Outclasses Brian Kemp In Georgia Governor Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock
When Raysa Aragon immigrated to the United States at the age of 38, living under the tyrannical regime of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro was more than enough to deter her from blindly joining a political party. For the next several decades, the 66-year-old retired interpreter and Clayton County resident voted for the candidates she thought […] The post New Georgia poll of likely Hispanic voters finds Abrams and Kemp knotted, Walker leading Warnock appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance
VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The EPA starts a civil rights probe into Mississippi's water woes
JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting...
Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
Georgia smashes record for early voting
Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
wfxg.com
Democrat and Republican parties weigh in on early voting
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As midterm elections head into their final weeks, the polls are still open for early voting. The recent debate between Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacy Abrams was going back and forth about voting rights. On Wednesday Georgia Democrats Early Voting Tour makes a stop in Augusta to talk about the importance of this election.
WJCL
Georgia Department of Public Health: Cases of the flu now widespread in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you haven't gotten a flu shot, don't wait any longer. The flu came early this year and it's already widespread throughout Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Everyone over the age of six is encouraged to get a flu shot for both...
fox5atlanta.com
Lt. governor candidates square off in Atlanta Press Club debate
ATLANTA - With just three weeks to go until Election Day, the candidates vying to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor faced off in a debate in Midtown Tuesday. Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham shared the stage in the Atlanta Press Club (APC) Loudermilk-Young Debate Series.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
