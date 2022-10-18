ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township meets, approves new fire engine, sportsfield lights and more

The Township Board of Directors recognized the $75,000 Perk Your Park Grant Award for the Township’s new bird blind in the George Mitchell Nature Preserve. Pictured, left to right, Township Board Secretary Dr. Shelley Sekula-Gibbs, Director Dr. Ann K. Snyder, Township Director of Parks and Recreation John McGowan, Environmental Education Specialist Amber Barnes, Township Board Chairman Gordy Bunch, Administrative Assistant Joy Klumpp, Township Board Treasurer John Anthony Brown, Directors Bob Mi.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - OCT 21ST:. Fall is here! It’s time for pumpkins, cooler weather, apple cider, and festivals! Celebrate fall with friends and family at these local festivals. The Magnolia Fall Fest Market is fun for the whole family with pictures in the pumpkin patch, face painters, kids crafts, and more!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township Pumpkin Smash Sure to be a “Smash” Hit for All Ages

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Residents are invited to the first ever pumpkin smash event, hosted by The Woodlands Township Environmental Services Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sterling Ridge Park and Ride, located at 8001 McBeth Way, The Woodlands TX 77382. This free event provides a fun and unique way for residents to dispose of their leftover Halloween pumpkins while also helping the environment.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to support Pride

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Westin at The Woodlands has announced its ongoing support of the annual Woodlands Pride Festival with a series of events and specials. Events and specials ready for 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival this weekend. 'Join us in the celebration on Saturday, October 22 after the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – The little stormcloud that could

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The weather doesn’t typically get any better than right now; sunny, breezy, not too humid, and not too sweltering. Alas, for the weekend, this is as good as it gets. Slowly but surely the sun will hide more and more behind gathering clouds all...
Woodlands Online& LLC

“Speakeasy” and carry a big drink – Dosey Doe’s newest dining experience opens on the “down-low”

THE WOODLANDS, TX – If you’ve lived in or visited The Woodlands for any length of time, you’ve heard of Dosey Doe. From showcasing nationally known music artists at The Big Barn to presenting amateur open mic nights at The Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar, or making what some may call the best coffee in the area, Dosey Doe has made a name for itself not only locally, but around the country. The Woodlands staple has a grand tradition of providing quality food, world-class music, and above all, great dining experiences. You can’t eat at a Dosey Doe establishment without leaving a little happier.
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?

HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Salata Salad Kitchen Continues to Grow in Greater Houston With a New Location in Magnolia

The new Salata location in Magnolia makes healthy and fresh meal options even more accessible to Montgomery County. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // TEXAS – Salata, a built-to-order salad kitchen, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Magnolia, TX on Thursday, October 20th. The 3,000 square-foot location will open at 6209 FM 1488 Suite C, Magnolia, TX 77354.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

CISD Trustee Position 1 Candidate Evan Berlin Addresses Fentanyl

CONROE, TX -- CISD graduate, Conroe resident, and education and community advocate, Evan Berlin, believes fentanyl should be part of the security strategy in Conroe ISD. “We are facing a major safety concern with fentanyl, and I know the safety of our students and educators is a top priority in CISD,” Berlin continues, “and while safety is a top priority it is how the district responds that truly matters,” Berlin said.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kelsey-Seybold breaks ground on Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center expansion

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic executive and local clinic leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for a 135,000-square-foot expansion project. (Courtesy Kelsey-Seybold) Kelsey-Seybold’s Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center has moved one step closer to completing an expansion project. The clinic’s leadership gathered for an Oct. 10 groundbreaking, joining...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Feed The Five Thousand (FT5K) Celebrates $10 Million of Houston Impact in 10 Years

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Feed The Five Thousand, or FT5K (formerly known as The Gabriel Foundation), a non-profit organization with a mission to help those underserved in the community as well as around the world, is celebrating the donation of almost $10 million in fresh food to North Houston area families over the past ten years.
HOUSTON, TX
milb.com

Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field. The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Howard Hughes Raises Donations for Nonprofits through Fall Giving Drive

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is pleased to announce its Houston-area master planned communities, The Woodlands Hills® and Bridgeland® raised $44,750 benefitting three local nonprofits through its annual Fall Giving Drive, which took place during the month of September. For each new home sold at these award-winning communities, Howard Hughes made a donation on behalf of the buyer to their choice of one of three select charities, providing new homebuyers the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Greater Houston area. This year’s beneficiaries included the Montgomery County Food Bank, YES to YOUTH and Cy-Fair Educational Foundation.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Northwest Assistance Ministries Receives Generous Donation To Kick Off Annual Holiday Toy Drive

HOUSTON, TX --The holiday spirit arrived early for Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) this year. As NAM ramps up for its annual Season of Blessings Holiday Toy Drive, a generous and unexpected donation of hundreds of toys from Lesley and Dennis Green of Greens Remote Toys arrived to get them started. This holiday season NAM aims to collect more than 15,000 toys to bless more than 1,000 families with gifts.
HOUSTON, TX

