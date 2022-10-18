Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Steady Above $19K as Fed Poised to Deliver Big Rate Hike Next Month
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses his analysis and outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points at their next meeting Nov. 1-2. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon sheds light on Hodlonaut winning a defamation lawsuit against self-proclaimed "Satoshi Nakamoto" Craig Wright.
Goldman Still Sees Strong USD; Bitcoin Miners Downgraded Amid Bear Market Woes
A Goldman Sachs strategist wrote a peak in the U.S. dollar "feels several quarters away," which could be bad news for bitcoin (BTC). Bitcoin miners Core Scientific (CORZ) and Argo Blockchain (ARBK) were downgraded by Wall Street investment bank DA Davison due to bear market woes. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is rumored to have left Singapore for Dubai, according to Bloomberg.
Crypto Hopefuls Seek Value in Memecoins After Vitalik Buterin’s Tweets
"THE," a new class of meme tokens created over the past week after a tweet made by Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, has seen some $10 million in on-chain trading volume and counts of over 5,000 holders as of Friday afternoon. "The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of memecoins.
Web3 Developers More Active Than Ever Despite Crypto Winter: Alchemy
The number of smart contracts deployed on Ethereum has increased by 40% since the end of Q1, despite a 60% price plunge this year, according to Web3 development platform Alchemy. Alchemy Head of Growth Jason Shah shares insights into the report and what it reveals about building in Web3 amid crypto winter.
Polkadot Co-Founder Gavin Wood Steps Down From CEO Role at Blockchain's Builder
Gavin Wood is shaking off his CEO title at Parity Technologies, the key backer supporting the Polkadot ecosystem. Wood, a longtime crypto developer who co-founded Polkadot after exiting the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, will remain a majority shareholder in Parity Technologies. His co-founder, Björn Wagner, will become the new CEO.
UK’s New Legal Measures to Outlaw Unregulated Crypto
The U.K. government has introduced new legal measures that would regulate crypto ads and ban unauthorized crypto providers from offering services. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Jack Schickler discusses what this means for the crypto industry. Plus, the impact of Liz Truss' resignation on the broader market.
Bitcoin Outlook Ahead of Q3 GDP Report
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun discusses what he's watching for in the world of bitcoin (BTC), including the expected release of the U.S. economy's third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures. Plus, CoinDesk U.S. Regulatory Reporter Cheyenne Ligon on what to expect from the world of crypto regulation.
Bitcoin Below $19K After Trading Flat for the Past Week
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below an important threshold of $19,000 after trading flat for the past week. ARK36 Executive Director Mikkel Morch joins “First Mover” to discuss the token’s low volatility and a potential bottom.
