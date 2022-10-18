Read full article on original website
Bitter feud between McIlroy and Greg Norman continues as Rory reveals new goal
Rory McIlroy is once again using Greg Norman’s achievements as fuel to achieve some more of his own. Back in June, McIlroy won the Canadian Open which was his 21st PGA Tour victory. The win significant to Rory because he passed Greg Norman, who has 20 Tour wins, on the all-time PGA Tour wins list.
Club Junkie: Review of Breakthrough Golf Technology’s ZNE wedge shaft
Breakthrough Golf Technology has been creating high-tech shafts for putters and woods for a few years now. BGT has a new shaft out that is engineered to help golfers improve their short game even more. The new ZNE (pronounced zone) shaft is a multi-piece shaft that combines graphite, aluminum, and...
