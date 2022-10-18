Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!
Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler is making a big equipment change after frustrating finish to last season
Golf fans wouldn't expect a World No. 1 and reigning Masters champ to bench his putter. But according to Scottie Scheffler, April's win at Augusta National was the last time he putted well for four consecutive days. Well, not including that final hole, of course. "I think of the Masters...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/21/22): Macgregor/Personal Model VIP by Nicklaus Persimmon Wood Set
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"
The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust
Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
GolfWRX
Cole Hammer WITB 2022 (October)
Cole Hammer what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible
It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Saudi Exec backtracks | Woodland, Mullinax lead | 2 aces in four holes
For comments: [email protected]. Good Friday morning, golf fans, as Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland share the lead after day one of the CJ Cup. 1. 1,000+ golf courses damaged by Hurricane Ian, per NGF report. Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press…”According to the National Golf Foundation report, 1,119 golf...
Golf Digest
Behold the greatest golf term you (probably) never knew existed
When the USGA made significant changes to golf's rules a few years back, it also overhauled some of the sport's language. It was an effort to make things simpler, but golf fans haven't embraced the changes—especially during match play. No longer is it correct to say you "halved" a...
GolfWRX
Club Junkie: Review of Breakthrough Golf Technology’s ZNE wedge shaft
Breakthrough Golf Technology has been creating high-tech shafts for putters and woods for a few years now. BGT has a new shaft out that is engineered to help golfers improve their short game even more. The new ZNE (pronounced zone) shaft is a multi-piece shaft that combines graphite, aluminum, and...
This week's PGA Tour venue has one member and one member only — and is using golf as a force for good
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Riding on a shuttle to the CJ Cup in South Carolina, one of the passengers asked aloud, “Is there a golf course around here? Where the hell are we?”. One of them mimicked the dueling banjos from the movie “Deliverance” as a friend chuckled and replied, “If you want to go and hide, this is where you go.”
