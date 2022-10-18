ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!

Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/21/22): Macgregor/Personal Model VIP by Nicklaus Persimmon Wood Set

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"

The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust

Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
GolfWRX

Cole Hammer WITB 2022 (October)

Cole Hammer what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here.
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Saudi Exec backtracks | Woodland, Mullinax lead | 2 aces in four holes

For comments: [email protected]. Good Friday morning, golf fans, as Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland share the lead after day one of the CJ Cup. 1. 1,000+ golf courses damaged by Hurricane Ian, per NGF report. Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press…”According to the National Golf Foundation report, 1,119 golf...
Golf Digest

Behold the greatest golf term you (probably) never knew existed

When the USGA made significant changes to golf's rules a few years back, it also overhauled some of the sport's language. It was an effort to make things simpler, but golf fans haven't embraced the changes—especially during match play. No longer is it correct to say you "halved" a...
GolfWRX

Club Junkie: Review of Breakthrough Golf Technology’s ZNE wedge shaft

Breakthrough Golf Technology has been creating high-tech shafts for putters and woods for a few years now. BGT has a new shaft out that is engineered to help golfers improve their short game even more. The new ZNE (pronounced zone) shaft is a multi-piece shaft that combines graphite, aluminum, and...

