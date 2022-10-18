‘I don’t know what he’s talking about’ – Jon Rahm takes issue with Mickelson’s latest PGA Tour comments

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree. The way his day went, Rahm should have expected that. He found the middle of the clubface on just about every shot and put on an exhibition Friday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, making 10 birdies in his round of 9-under 62 that gave him a share of the lead with Kurt Kitayama. Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open, Rahm hardly looked like a player who is easing his way toward the end of the year.

