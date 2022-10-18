‘I don’t know what he’s talking about’ – Jon Rahm takes issue with Mickelson’s latest PGA Tour comments

Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"
The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina comes to a close Sunday with the final round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 4. Rory McIlroy is looking to keep...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Rory McIlroy two behind halfway leaders Jon Rahm, Kurt Kitayama in CJ Cup title defence
Jon Rahm holds a share of the lead at the halfway stage of The CJ Cup in South Carolina, with Rory McIlroy two strokes back as he chases a return to world No 1. Rahm carded 10 birdies and a lone bogey in a brilliant second-round 62 at Congaree Golf Club, lifting him to 11 under and tied at the top of the leaderboard with American Kurt Kitayama.
Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62
RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree. The way his day went, Rahm should have expected that. He found the middle of the clubface on just about every shot and put on an exhibition Friday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, making 10 birdies in his round of 9-under 62 that gave him a share of the lead with Kurt Kitayama. Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open, Rahm hardly looked like a player who is easing his way toward the end of the year.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "No, no, no, no, no!"
Rory McIlroy admitted he tried to persuade rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim not to go down the route of "speed training" which has affected his career as the young South Korean picked his brain during the opening round of the CJ Cup. McIlroy, 33, was paired with the 20-year-old...
Rory McIlroy's push to become world No 1 begins in assured fashion with an opening round of 66 at the CJ Cup in South Carolina as he sets sights on LIV foe Greg Norman's tally of 331 weeks at the top of the rankings
Rory McIlroy's push to return to the top of the world rankings for the first time in more than two years is off to a fast start after an opening 66 at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. The 33-year-old, who could leapfrog Scottie Scheffler by defending his title, built...
