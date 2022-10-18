Read full article on original website
‘That’s just pathetic’ – Jordan Spieth leaves fans stunned after major error on green
Jordan Spieth endured a lacklustre opening day at the CJ Cup, with his frustrations seemingly boiling over late in his round to the dismay of many of his fans. Sitting four over through 15, the Texan faced a long birdie effort on the 16th hole which he was able to cozy up beside the cup.
Cole Hammer WITB 2022 (October)
Cole Hammer what’s in the bag accurate as of the Shriners Children’s Open. More photos from the event here.
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/21/22): Macgregor/Personal Model VIP by Nicklaus Persimmon Wood Set
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Shane Lowry took a trip to PGA Tour Superstore for a putter replacement
During Thursday’s opening round of the CJ CUP, Shane Lowry experienced in equipment mishap. According to the former Open Champion, he broke his putter on the 9th hole at Congaree Golf Club, although he didn’t specify exactly how the accident occurred. Lowry bought an Odyssey White Hot Pro...
Giveaway, member testing roundup: Cleveland RTX Full-Face Wedges member testing + more!
Our forum faithful are well acquainted with the incredible giveaways going on in the realm of threads and comments, but we want to make sure front page readers are able to get in on these unique opportunities. Check out a roundup of our current giveaways and review opportunities below!. MEMBER...
Bitter feud between McIlroy and Greg Norman continues as Rory reveals new goal
Rory McIlroy is once again using Greg Norman’s achievements as fuel to achieve some more of his own. Back in June, McIlroy won the Canadian Open which was his 21st PGA Tour victory. The win significant to Rory because he passed Greg Norman, who has 20 Tour wins, on the all-time PGA Tour wins list.
Club Junkie: Review of Breakthrough Golf Technology’s ZNE wedge shaft
Breakthrough Golf Technology has been creating high-tech shafts for putters and woods for a few years now. BGT has a new shaft out that is engineered to help golfers improve their short game even more. The new ZNE (pronounced zone) shaft is a multi-piece shaft that combines graphite, aluminum, and...
