FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crawford County Avalanche
A Look At Our Past 10/20/2022
Kirtland Center for the Performing Arts presents “Roy Clark” live on stage at the Gilbert I. Stewart Auditorium, Saturday, October 30, 1999 at 4 pm and 8 pm. A head-on collision on North Down River Road sent five local people to the hospital early evening on Saturday, October 16. Two of the victims were treated and released while three others were admitted for more extensive treatment. The accident remains under investigation and it is said that alcohol appears to have been a factor. The use of seat belts probably prevented more serious injuries.
Crawford County Avalanche
He will be missed
Nick Walton, formerly of Grayling, a 17-time AuSable Marathon finisher, passes away after competing in paddling event on Lake Michigan. Nick Walton – a longtime competitor in the canoe racing community – passed away on Saturday, October 8, at the age of 49 following complications from a paddling event on the Great Lakes.
Crawford County Avalanche
Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
Anita Hahn comes to the community after serving in Midland and Traverse City. Michelson Memorial United Methodist Church has a new pastor, Anita Hahn, who started her tenure on October 1. Hahn said it’s been a positive experience so far coming to the community and moving into the new role....
Crawford County Avalanche
Sno-Trac Village looking to bring snowmobile museum to the area
Snowmobile repair center and campground facility located off of Lovells Road seeking donations, assistance, association members. Sno-Trac Village Snowmobile Center Camping & Cabins, located northeast of Grayling off of Lovells Road, is looking to bring a snowmobile museum to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to serve as a “tourist attraction.”
Crawford County Avalanche
Vikings sweep Blazers during Pink Out night
Annual cancer awareness and cancer fundraising event held at GHS during Grayling vs. Kalkaska varsity volleyball series on Tuesday. The Grayling Vikings swept the Kalkaska Blazers – a Lake Michigan Conference opponent – 3-0 on Tuesday during a best of five series at Grayling High School that included the squad’s annual “Pink Out” cancer awareness and cancer fundraising effort.
Crawford County Avalanche
Junior Vikings clinch title, undefeated season with 26-12 win vs. Kalkaska
3rd/4th grade squad ends year with three playoff victories and 8-0 overall record. The 3rd/4th grade Junior Vikings football team clinched a Northwest Youth Conference championship on Saturday at Tawas High School, capping an undefeated season with a 26-12 playoff victory vs. the Kalkaska Blazers. Kalkaska scored first to lead...
Crawford County Avalanche
Board approves plan for project to reconnect East Branch at Fish Hatchery
Anglers of the Au Sable, Trout Unlimited present final design to Crawford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday. The Crawford County Board of Commissioners – during a regular meeting on Thursday, October 13 – approved the final design plans for an Anglers of the Au Sable/Trout Unlimited project to reconnect the East Branch of the AuSable River at the Grayling Fish Hatchery.
Comments / 0