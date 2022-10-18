Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lenses from woman's eyeMargaret MinnicksNewport Beach, CA
aenews.org
Anaheim High School Football new goal and season
As they enter the 125-year anniversary of Anaheim High School, the Anaheim High School football team looks to continue its success from their CIF run from the previous year. Anaheim High School football trained throughout the summer, and they will get extra work on their own to prepare for the 2022-2023 season.
ocsportszone.com
Northwood meets Irvine Friday with a lot on the line in Pacific Coast League match-up
Northwood Coach JC Clarke talks to his players after a game earlier this season. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Northwood High School’s football team will be out to take another major step toward a Pacific Coast League title when it hosts defending league champion Irvine Friday night at 7 at Portola High School.
ocsportszone.com
Record setting football player Bella Rasmussen hopes to inspire other girls
Bella Rasmussen gains yards in a game this season. (Photo courtesy Doug Franz). Bella Rasmussen of the Laguna Beach High School varsity football team said she hopes other girls can succeed in the sports like she did last week when she became the first girl in California to score two touchdowns in a game, according to Cal-Hi Sports.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Top-Ranked Catcher Sofia Mujica Headed to UCLA as “Plug-And-Play” Difference Maker
You have to tip your cap to the coaching staff at UCLA—Kelly Inouye-Perez, Lisa Fernandez and Kirk Walker—as they have received commits from the top-ranked pitcher in the 2024 class in Addisen Fisher (click HERE for more on her) and now have the top-ranked catcher headed to Westwood in Sofia Mujica.
ocsportszone.com
OC girls volleyball teams earn top 10 rankings in final CIF poll of the season
Orange County high school girls volleyball teams earned top 10 rankings in the final CIF polls of the season released Saturday. Mater Dei, Newport Harbor and Huntington Beach are in the top 10 for Division 1. The CIF playoffs for all divisions begin this week.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's Chicken
Baba's Chicken currently has two locations, one in Riverside, and one in Costa Mesa. They were founded in Riverside and are sometimes known as Riverside's best Nashville hot chicken. Baba's Chicken prides themselves on their high-quality ingredients and innovative menu items.
Officials investigate allegations of racist taunting during football game in Orange County: Report
School administration officials are investigating allegations of racist taunting during a football game over the weekend, according to the Orange County Register. The incident occurred during a game between San Clemente and Mission Viejo high schools in San Clemente on Friday, according to the newspaper. Mission Viejo football players were allegedly subjected to racist comments […]
dailytitan.com
Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE
The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
The Angels Demand $5 Million From Anaheim, Threaten Lawsuit Over Fire Station
The Los Angeles Angels are coming after Anaheim for $5 million– threatening the city with two lawsuits after city councilmembers decided unanimously to kill the proposed stadium land sale in May after the FBI corruption probe surfaced. They’re also threatening to sue the city over a fire station slated...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
spectrumnews1.com
Modern Times' Leisuretown closes in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Modern Times Beer's Leisuretown, a beer garden with a swimming pool, has closed after two tumultuous years. Modern Times closed the craft brewery restaurant near downtown Anaheim this past weekend. "It is with the most heartfelt regret that we announce that Leisuretown will be closing its...
California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
foxla.com
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast
LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
cohaitungchi.com
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
