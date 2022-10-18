ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
What The 'Costco Death Star' Actually Means For Customers

It's doubtful that your average grocery store-goer keeps their eyes peeled for subtle hints while shopping, but honestly, it might be a good idea to start. According to Taste of Home, there's a lot to learn by studying Walmart price tags. For instance, the final number on the price tag indicates how many times you should expect the item to be marked down. If it ends in "seven," it likely means the product is selling for full price, and if it ends in "five," it's probably been marked down some, though it's possible the price could drop even lower. The key is to search for price tags ending in "zero" or "one" — these have likely reached their lowest price and could even be pulled from shelves soon.
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Costco Made a Huge Mistake Just Like Walmart and Target

Before the pandemic, the average person probably rarely thought of the "supply chain" or even knew what it was. If you wanted anything -- from toilet paper to a big-screen television -- you either went to a store or jumped on your computer and bought whatever you needed. Occasionally the...
Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
Kroger agrees to buy rival grocery company Albertsons for $24.6 billion

Kroger is the second-largest grocer by market share in the United States, behind Walmart, and Albertsons is fourth, after Costco. The companies said Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. Combined, Kroger and Albertsons employ more than 700,000 people across about...
