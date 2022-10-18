Read full article on original website
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
The Slashing Spree Continues: Popular Move To Earn App Stepn Is Reportedly Sacking Staff Amid Prolonged Crypto Winter
Stepn is reportedly laying off 100 of its staff amid the ongoing bear market phase: Wu Blockchain. The company has denied reports of slashing its workforce. According to Wu Blockchain, the popular move-to-earn app Stepn has decided to lay off its staff amid the bear market phase. Stepn Is Reportedly...
Largest Ethereum Staking Service, Lido, Launches on L2 Arbitrum and Optimism
Lido Finance announced that it is available on Layer-2, and users can bridge their staked Ethereum. Currently, Arbitrum One and Optimism are supported. Lido will also allocate 150,000 LDO tokens in rewards per month across each network. The team wants to encourage the building of liquidity. Lido dominates staking on...
zkSync Mainnet All Set To Launch in October, Potential Airdrop Inbound
ZkSync 2.0 is set to launch on October 28, and the team also revealed a public roadmap in the announcement. The launch will bring multiple upgrades, including web3 compatibility, supporting Solidity and Vyper, more streamlined porting, and lower gas fees. Crypto community members have been speculating that there will be...
Ripple ($XRP) Achieves Huge Milestone With Deployment of Ethereum-based Smart Contracts for XRPL Sidechain
Ripple announced phase one of its EVM sidechain for XRP Ledger developed by Peersyst. The sidechain will enable the deployment of Ethereum-based smart contracts on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The EVM-compatible sidechain is currently live on XRP Ledger devnet. Full deployment of the sidechain is expected in the second quarter...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
Solana Blue-Chip NFT Project DeGods Has Opted for 0% Royalties. But Is This the Best Way Forward?
Royalties have been the lifeblood supporting NFT creators to build and thrive in the world of Web3. But with top Solana NFT project DeGods leading the way to remove royalties, what consequences will it bring to the NFT ecosystem?. DeGods, one of the top Solana NFT brands, has done away...
What is SWEAT? A New Move-to-Earn Token by Mobile Fitness App Sweatcoin
SWEAT is a new cryptocurrency introduced by the move-to-earn platform Sweatcoin. Users can mint the token by simply banking their steps on the app every day. Best part is, it costs little to nothing to start earning SWEAT. On September 13th, Sweatcoin, the highly popular mobile fitness app, launched SWEAT...
Moran Hard Fork: BNB Smart Chain Set To Execute A Hard Fork As Temporary Patch Fix For Its $100 Million Exploit
The BNB chain will undergo a temporary patch update in the form of a hard fork on October 12. The hard fork has been described as a temporary fix for its recent $100 million exploit. The Binance smart chain is gearing up to execute a new hard fork dubbed Moran...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
BNB Chain Resumes Operations Following The Massive $100M Exploit
According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, hackers were able to get away with $100 million worth of funds. BNB chain has become the latest victim of an online exploit that resulted in hackers draining $100 million worth of funds. The chain has now resumed its day-to-day operations, assuring its users that their funds are safe and secure.
Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Is Now Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms Via Dubious Phishing Links
Lazarus is now exploiting Japanese crypto platforms. Lazarus is a North Korean hacking group responsible for executing multiple cyber attacks on various crypto firms. A joint statement released by the local police and the financial services of Japan outlines how the infamous North Korean hacker group Lazarus is now targeting Japanese crypto firms by sending dubious phishing links to multiple Japanese crypto platforms.
Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg
Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
RabbySwap Wallet Exploiter Address Flagged By Etherscan, Wallet Moves $146,000 In Ether To Tornado Cash
Etherscan has flagged an address labeled “Rabby Swap Approval Exploiter” following a hack. Rabby Wallet users were advised to revoke RabbySwap access via a tweet on Tuesday. The suspected exploiter’s address held $146,500 in Ether. Most of the funds were transferred to Tornado Cash at press time.
Crypto Payments On Twitter Under Elon Musk Could Soon Be A Reality: Crypto Rand Investment Group
Crypto Rand Investment Group shares a list of potential changes that Musk could integrate after Twitter’s acquisition. The group shared that Elon Musk could also incorporate a crypto payment feature on Twitter in a bid to transform the microblogging social network. The crypto market is ablaze with new assumptions...
Terraform CEO Do Kwon Debunks $39.6 Million Crypto Freeze
Terra chief Do Kwon says he doesn’t trade crypto and none of his funds were frozen by South Korean prosecutors. Authorities confiscated some of Kwon’s crypto holdings worth $39.6 million, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing local Korean media. Previous reports also claimed that investigators froze 3,313 Bitcoin on...
Coinbase CEO Is Planning To Sell 2% Of His Stake To Fund Scientific Research
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is selling 2% of his stake to fund scientific research. Armstrong will be selling his stake to fund research at NewLimit and Researchhub, the two research-based companies co-founded by Armstrong himself. The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, took to Twitter to reveal his plans,...
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
Polkadot’s Founder Gavin Woods Resigns From His Position As The CEO Of Parity Technologies
Gavin Woods, the founder of Kusama and Polkadot Blockchain, has resigned from his role as Parity’s CEO. Bjorn Wagner will now be the new CEO of Parity Technologies. Per a Bloomberg report, Polkadot’s founder Gavin Woods has resigned from his position as the CEO of Parity Technologies, the firm that is responsible for developing the Kusama and Polkadot blockchain ecosystems.
Google Taps Coinbase To Allow Cloud Service Customers Pay In Crypto By 2023
Coinbase will power cryptocurrency payments for users who leverage Google’s cloud services, per CNBC’s report on Tuesday. Google will starts crypto payments with a few customers first before opening up the feature to more users. The tech giant announced the agreement with the crypto exchange at the Google...
