ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Largest Ethereum Staking Service, Lido, Launches on L2 Arbitrum and Optimism

Lido Finance announced that it is available on Layer-2, and users can bridge their staked Ethereum. Currently, Arbitrum One and Optimism are supported. Lido will also allocate 150,000 LDO tokens in rewards per month across each network. The team wants to encourage the building of liquidity. Lido dominates staking on...
EWN

zkSync Mainnet All Set To Launch in October, Potential Airdrop Inbound

ZkSync 2.0 is set to launch on October 28, and the team also revealed a public roadmap in the announcement. The launch will bring multiple upgrades, including web3 compatibility, supporting Solidity and Vyper, more streamlined porting, and lower gas fees. Crypto community members have been speculating that there will be...
EWN

What is SWEAT? A New Move-to-Earn Token by Mobile Fitness App Sweatcoin

SWEAT is a new cryptocurrency introduced by the move-to-earn platform Sweatcoin. Users can mint the token by simply banking their steps on the app every day. Best part is, it costs little to nothing to start earning SWEAT. On September 13th, Sweatcoin, the highly popular mobile fitness app, launched SWEAT...
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
EWN

BNB Chain Resumes Operations Following The Massive $100M Exploit

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, hackers were able to get away with $100 million worth of funds. BNB chain has become the latest victim of an online exploit that resulted in hackers draining $100 million worth of funds. The chain has now resumed its day-to-day operations, assuring its users that their funds are safe and secure.
EWN

Notorious Hacker Group Lazarus Is Now Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms Via Dubious Phishing Links

Lazarus is now exploiting Japanese crypto platforms. Lazarus is a North Korean hacking group responsible for executing multiple cyber attacks on various crypto firms. A joint statement released by the local police and the financial services of Japan outlines how the infamous North Korean hacker group Lazarus is now targeting Japanese crypto firms by sending dubious phishing links to multiple Japanese crypto platforms.
EWN

Japan’s Crypto Watchdog Unveils Flexible Token Listing Regime: Bloomberg

Crypto exchanges in Japan could soon enjoy relaxed token listing policies as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s intentions to support digital asset growth in the country. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) plans to implement shorter token listing procedures by December 2022, Bloomberg reported. Pre-screening...
EWN

Terraform CEO Do Kwon Debunks $39.6 Million Crypto Freeze

Terra chief Do Kwon says he doesn’t trade crypto and none of his funds were frozen by South Korean prosecutors. Authorities confiscated some of Kwon’s crypto holdings worth $39.6 million, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing local Korean media. Previous reports also claimed that investigators froze 3,313 Bitcoin on...
EWN

Coinbase CEO Is Planning To Sell 2% Of His Stake To Fund Scientific Research

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is selling 2% of his stake to fund scientific research. Armstrong will be selling his stake to fund research at NewLimit and Researchhub, the two research-based companies co-founded by Armstrong himself. The CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, Brian Armstrong, took to Twitter to reveal his plans,...
EWN

Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth

Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
EWN

Polkadot’s Founder Gavin Woods Resigns From His Position As The CEO Of Parity Technologies

Gavin Woods, the founder of Kusama and Polkadot Blockchain, has resigned from his role as Parity’s CEO. Bjorn Wagner will now be the new CEO of Parity Technologies. Per a Bloomberg report, Polkadot’s founder Gavin Woods has resigned from his position as the CEO of Parity Technologies, the firm that is responsible for developing the Kusama and Polkadot blockchain ecosystems.
EWN

Google Taps Coinbase To Allow Cloud Service Customers Pay In Crypto By 2023

Coinbase will power cryptocurrency payments for users who leverage Google’s cloud services, per CNBC’s report on Tuesday. Google will starts crypto payments with a few customers first before opening up the feature to more users. The tech giant announced the agreement with the crypto exchange at the Google...
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy