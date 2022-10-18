Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill
The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Ron Johnson blames college education after debate audience laughs at his claim that FBI “set me up”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When United States Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., debated Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, at Marquette University's Varsity Theater on Thursday night, he was met with laughter when he alleged that he was "set up" by Federal Bureau of Investigation during its investigation into Russian misinformation two years ago.
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists
As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
Ex-Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled Tuesday to campaign for Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, just days after she announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Lake's campaign said Gabbard would introduce Lake at a GOP forum in Chandler. Gabbard tweeted out a statement early Tuesday...
Sen. Mike Lee, Evan McMullin don’t hold back in heated Senate debate
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin had a heated debate in Utah Senate race. The candidates sparred over the Constitution, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
‘This needs to happen yesterday’: Advocates push for swift passage of bill to protect Afghan refugees.
Bipartisan legislation before Congress would help America’s wartime allies who fled Afghanistan gain permanent residency in the United States. The post ‘This needs to happen yesterday’: Advocates push for swift passage of bill to protect Afghan refugees. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
NH Sen. Maggie Hassan Tackles NH’s ‘Food or Fuel’ Conundrum
Seacoast Current invited the Democrats and Republican candidates in the First Congressional District, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races for a "live to tape" unedited interview lasting 10-15 minutes with Dan Alexander and SNHU Civic Scholar and founder of NH Political Capital Dean Spiliotes. With the costs of food and energy...
Cheney: Work on Jan. 6 panel ‘probably the most important thing I’ve done professionally’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday said her work on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is “probably the most important thing I’ve done professionally.” “I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done and of my fellow members of that committee. I think it’s probably the most…
Trump To Get Subpoenaed 'Shortly' By Jan. 6 Panel, Says Liz Cheney: 'American People Deserve To Hear Directly From Him'
Former President Donald Trump will be issued a subpoena by the committee probing the Jan.6 riots “shortly.”. What Happened: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the committee, said Trump will be issued the subpoena to testify under oath, reported CNN. “There was no disagreement on the committee,”...
Our opinion: Ron Wyden is an easy choice for voters
Oregon's senior U.S. senator has put a priority on policies and programs that benefit everyday Oregonians. Oregon voters have many difficult decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general election. The race for U.S. Senate is not one of them. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, holds one of the most...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Republican energy group honors Newhouse
To the editor — As president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), I want to congratulate Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., on being named a 2022 Clean Energy Champion. CRES annually honors Republican leaders who have gone above and beyond in driving and supporting clean energy legislation. As chairman...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: The left drags Bennet to the left of Bernie Sanders
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ranks among Washington’s more politically doctrinaire politicians on the left. He is too smart to look and act radical, so he buys ads that portray him as an everyman who hikes and fishes in Colorado — albeit with a one-day fishing license to facilitate the ad production.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard campaigns for Kari Lake and a return to 'objective truth'
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said the essence of this year’s midterm elections is a return to the basics of “objective truth.”. Gabbard, who recently announced her departure from the Democratic Party, attended a rally in Chandler, Arizona, in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake Tuesday. The event also featured Blake Masters, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, and Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general.
WMTW
Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills responds to false claims in Maine Republican Party attack ad
BATH, Maine -- Oct. 20, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills is debunking a Maine Republican Party 30-second TV attack that accuses her of imposing one new tax, a nonexistent grocery tax, and trying to raise another, the state's gas tax, which she never did. Mills said in...
