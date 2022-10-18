ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill

The bill was attached to a package that would temporarily fund the federal government as part of a “side deal” negotiated between the West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in order to win over Manchin’s support for the Inflation Reduction Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Joined by Republicans, Sanders’ opposition helps kill Manchin’s energy permitting bill.
VERMONT STATE
Salon

Ron Johnson blames college education after debate audience laughs at his claim that FBI “set me up”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When United States Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., debated Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, at Marquette University's Varsity Theater on Thursday night, he was met with laughter when he alleged that he was "set up" by Federal Bureau of Investigation during its investigation into Russian misinformation two years ago.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
UTAH STATE
HuffPost

Oregon's GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists

As the polls tighten in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, Republican candidate Christine Drazan appears to be tightening her ties to right-wing extremists, too. Drazan, who served in the state legislature from 2019 to 2022 and was also the House minority leader, has taken a total of $70,000 this year from conservative megadonor David Gore and his wife, per a review of Drazan’s campaign finance records.
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Republican energy group honors Newhouse

To the editor — As president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), I want to congratulate Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., on being named a 2022 Clean Energy Champion. CRES annually honors Republican leaders who have gone above and beyond in driving and supporting clean energy legislation. As chairman...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard campaigns for Kari Lake and a return to 'objective truth'

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said the essence of this year’s midterm elections is a return to the basics of “objective truth.”. Gabbard, who recently announced her departure from the Democratic Party, attended a rally in Chandler, Arizona, in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake Tuesday. The event also featured Blake Masters, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, and Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy