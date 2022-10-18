Tuesday practice notes: Mark Daigneault, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ousmane Dieng

The Oklahoma City Thunder held their final practice before the start of the regular season on Tuesday.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will play in the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander also spoke with the media for the first time since media day and discussed his rehab process. Ousmane Dieng was the other Thunder player who spoke with the media following practice.

Let’s take a look at the biggest quotes and paraphrases from the final day of a four-day run of practices that the Thunder took full advantage of before starting the season grind.