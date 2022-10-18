Read full article on original website
Mandan cigar shop owner gets mobile permit to sell goods
Dupree already has a mobile license from the state, but city leaders approved amending the local smoking ordinance to give her a permit.
In Bismarck - 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
Are We Ready For Any Of These Businesses Here In Bismarck?
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
Netflix Soon To Lower The Boom On North Dakotans ( And Others )
Seems like almost everyone I know watches and shares Netflix. Many times over I have heard in conversation either people at work or friends of mine saying that they subscribe to Netflix, which of course is not a crime, but to the HUGE streaming service, it is when personal accounts are being shared all over the place. As a matter of fact, I don't think I know one person out here in Bismarck and Minot who doesn't spread the love around with their family with just ONE account. Well, it was bound to happen, Netflix got wise to it, and claimed that they suffered a huge subscriber loss. They had warned us that they were going to do something about it, and soon that will take place.
Hey To All Bismarck Guys, Gals, Goblins, And Ghouls
Yes sir, this whole month of October in my mind is reserved for those who want to have fun, to be someone they aren't, to find a way to be creative and get all dressed up - the ART of Halloween really goes on all 31 ghastly days. Pretty much every Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday in this month, someone in the Bismarck and Mandan neighborhood will be having a monster bash, ghostly get-togethers, and frightening parties filled with fun, food, music, and candy. For the 6th year in a row Haunted Hoover will be among all the action.
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center
This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
KFYR-TV
New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
Presale tickets on sale this Wednesday
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
newsdakota.com
The Peluso Report: Access, Wind Make Fall Tough
Small Openings. Between the wind, challenging access points, and a fall bite yet to kick off on the Missouri River, scraping out a few walleyes can be a grind right now. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. I was all ready to spend the week up at Devils Lake for three...
Here’s Where To Meet Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith In Bismarck
Back for the second year in a row, the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone" star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", Forrie J. Smith is back in Bismarck, North Dakota. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, is in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls being held at the Bismarck Event Center Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Open Letter: BisMan Peeps Who Don’t Understand How To Form A Line
It's something we were all taught how to do back in kindergarten. Heck, I think it was taught back in preschool, yet adults still seem to struggle with it daily. At least in my daily observance in and around Bismarck Mandan. People seem to struggle with forming a line. I...
KFYR-TV
43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
The long-lasting legacy of Nancy Keating
Nancy always had the dream of leaving a legacy behind, and Aid Inc.'s Patti Regan says Nancy did so through her service and drive.
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Apartment Fire: middle of the night fire shocks residents awake
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Brentwood II building, at the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway, was evacuated early Wednesday morning. One unit was on fire, but there was smoke and heat damage throughout the entire 12 units. Six fire trucks, the Crisis Care Chaplaincy and the Red Cross responded...
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
Here's how close the beautiful beams of holiday lights are coming to Bismarck Mandan.
