India has successfully carried out a major rocket launch with 36 private internet satellites onboard for a space project that had been halted by the war in Ukraine.The launch of the broadband communication satellites early on Sunday was carried out from southern India’s spaceport island Sriharikota, and marked the first such operation for London-based satellite internet firm OneWeb after it stopped working with the Russian space agency in March after the invasion of Ukraine.“Fantastic news as we are delighted to report we have made contact with all 36 satellites from #OneWebLaunch14! This means we now have over 70 per cent...

32 MINUTES AGO